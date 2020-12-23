Supreme Court of Nepal: is Oli’s decision to dissolve the Nepalese parliament good or bad? Constitutional bench will hear – Supreme Court of Nepal sent petitions against dissolution of parliament to constitutional bench

Kathmandu

The Supreme Court of Nepal on Wednesday dismissed all cases against Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s decision to dissolve parliament. A single bench of Chief Justice Cholendra SJ B Rana gave the order during a preliminary hearing on 12 separate petitions filed against the dissolution of the House of Representatives. The Constitutional Court will start hearing petitions on Friday. This constitutional bench will be headed by Chief Justice Rana and he will elect four other judges.

Court refuses to issue interim order

The petitioners also requested an interim order against the verdict, but the Supreme Court refused to make such an order. According to the ‘Ma Republika’ newspaper, the leaders of the Pushp Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ camp of the Nepalese Communist Party have declared that they have a two-thirds majority in the party, so they are officially recognized by the Election Commission. necessary.

Both groups try to prove their rights to the party

Quoting Leelamani Pokharel, member of the party’s standing committee, the newspaper said that we have come here to prove that we are entitled to the Nepalese Communist Party. Pokharel said his camp had a majority and signed 315 members of the party’s central committee. For official recognition of the Electoral Commission, the camp must submit a majority within the party, the signatures of the members, their contact details.

The party removed Oli from the post of president

The central committee of the party’s strong camp on Tuesday dismissed Oli from the post of president and decided to take disciplinary action against him for unconstitutionally dissolving the House of Representatives. The Central Committee elected top leader Madhav Kumar Nepal as the party’s second chairman. Prachanda is the party’s first president.

Nepalese parliament was dissolved on Sunday

Prime Minister Oli sent a proposal to dissolve parliament on Sunday and it was approved by President Vidya Devi Bhandari. There was a stalemate between Prachanda and Oli’s camp for a long time in the party. It is said that there is no provision in the Constitution of Nepal to dissolve Parliament without reason. The Constitution Bench will hear about this issue.