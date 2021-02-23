Supreme Court of Nepal re-establishes House of Representatives: Supreme Court of Nepal re-establishes lower house of parliament

Strong points:

Nepalese Supreme Court hits PM KP Sharma Oli hard, rejects decision to dissolve parliament. The court reestablished the lower house of the Nepalese parliament, hearing 13 petitions. On December 20, Oli recommended the dissolution of parliament.

Kathmandu

The Nepalese Supreme Court dealt a heavy blow to Acting Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli. The court restored the Nepalese parliament dissolved in its judgment. A five-member constitutional bench led by Chief Justice Cholendra Shamsher JBR delivered the verdict, calling Oli’s decision unconstitutional. The Supreme Court also ordered the government to convene the House session within the next 13 days.

Appointments made to constitutional bodies are also canceled

The Nepalese Supreme Court overturned all appointments made to various constitutional bodies of Prime Minister KP Oli after the dissolution of Parliament on December 20, 2020. Apart from that, the court also revoked the ordinance that Oli had passed for these appointments . In fact, there is a meeting to designate any constitutional body. The ordinance was passed by Ollie to circumvent it.

Oli dissolved the Nepalese parliament on December 20

On December 20, 2020, President Bidya Dev Bhandari dissolved Parliament on the recommendation of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli. Prime Minister Oli said he was forced to dissolve parliament because he was not allowed to function properly within his party. Even then, many constitutional scholars in Nepal had said that Oli did not have the right to dissolve parliament.

13 petitions were filed with the Supreme Court

13 written petitions were lodged with the Supreme Court by Dev Prasad Gurung, chief whip of the ruling Communist Party of Nepal, against Oli’s dictatorial decision. All these petitions demanded the reinstatement of Parliament, the lower house of the Nepalese Parliament. Hearing on these petitions, the Nepalese Supreme Court ruled today.