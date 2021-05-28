Supreme Court of Nepal: The Supreme Court of Nepal has sent petitions challenging the decision to dissolve parliament to the constitutional judiciary

Kathmandu

The Supreme Court of Nepal on Thursday sent the 19 petitions challenging the president’s dissolution of the House of Representatives and the rejection of opposition leader Sher Bahadur Deuba’s request for the post of prime minister to a constitutional judiciary. Supreme Court Chief Justice Cholendra Shamsher Rana ordered at the end of the proceedings that the 19 written petitions be referred to the Constitutional Court, the Himalayan Times reported.

Motions in Brief will be heard Friday by a five-member bench led by the Chief Justice. Along with these cases, 11 other cases will also be heard, including the petition filed by 146 deputies for the appointment of Nepalese Congress President Deuba as Prime Minister. Thirty petitions have been filed with the Supreme Court to challenge the dissolution of the House, including one from the opposition alliance.

President Bidya Devi Bhandari, for the second time in five months, dissolved the 275 members of the House of Representatives on Saturday and declared midterm elections on November 12 and 19. He took the decision on the advice of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, who heads the minority government. The president rejected the demands of Prime Minister Oli and the opposition coalition to form the government.

The Nepalese opposition coalition on Monday filed a lawsuit with the Supreme Court demanding the reestablishment of the House of Representatives and the appointment of Deuba as prime minister. Others have also moved the Supreme Court against the dissolution of the House of Representatives. The constitutional bench of five judges is headed by Chief Justice Rana. The members of the bench were selected by Rana.

Earlier, on December 20, the president dissolved parliament and announced midterm elections on April 30 and May 10, but two months later, a constitutional bench led by Judge Rana overturned the president’s decision on 23 February and the House was restored.