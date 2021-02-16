Supreme Court suspends 8 p.m. curfew in Castile and León

The Supreme Court’s Administrative Litigation Chamber has suspended the 8 p.m. curfew in Castile and León, as requested by the central government, as laSexta has learned.

The court ruling comes a month after Alfonso Fernández Mañueco, chairman of the board, decreed that mobility restrictions were brought forward to 8:00 p.m. This, despite the fact that the decree of the state of alarm stipulates that the curfew must be established between 22:00 and 00:00.

The Supreme Court thus understands that by advancing the curfew, there is a limitation of fundamental rights and considers that it is necessary to respect the margins of the calendar established in the decree established by the central executive.

It was the central government itself that appealed to the Supreme Court against the decision of the Junta de Castilla y León to advance the night mobility restrictions two hours earlier than the Royal Decree 926/2020 that governs the current alert state allows.

In the opinion of the executive, the measure taken violated the decree and, as Salvador Illa defended at the time, “what was pronounced must be respected”. The former health minister has defended that the current state of alert is “working” to contain the increase in coronavirus infections.

Then, the regional president decided to wait for the decision of the High Court to withdraw this deadline. Thus, the citizens of Castilla y León stayed for one month following these restrictions.

In addition to this curfew, the hotel industry has closed areas with an incidence of more than 1,500 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, while in these areas shops must close at 6 p.m. Likewise, perimeter containment by the provinces is still in effect and meetings are limited to four people.

Mañueco reacts with the closing of the activity at 8 p.m.

After hearing the court ruling, Mañueco assumed the suspension of the curfew advance, which is again set for 10 p.m., but announced the closure of non-essential business activity at 8 p.m.

This was announced at a press conference called just after hearing the precautionary Supreme Court resolution, which it assumed with the signing of two agreements, one to cancel the advance of the curfew and the other to approve a series of measures they intend to offset the decision, with new restrictions that promote isolation and reduce infections.