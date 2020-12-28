Surface Duo launcher is updated and fixes several issues

The Surface Duo is a revolutionary device. The thickness of this device is unmatched, but it is not as refined as it should be. However, the Redmond Monster is known for its legendary support and that is what it does with the Surface Duo. This time with the Microsoft Launcher for Surface Duo which has received an update, bringing it to version 6.2.201202.93341.

Microsoft Launcher for Surface Duo is updated with expected improvements

The update appears to have fixed some major issues. A series of issues that have bothered or annoyed Surface Duo owners since the last app update.

To highlight the solution to display issues when opening application groups. As well as a problem with text overlap on the update page. The current changelog is as follows:

What’s new in Microsoft Launcher

Improvements in opening feed page and concurrently with another app in Duo General improvement of single screen support of Surface Duo Support screen time Improved flow of creating groups of apps via context menu Repositioning multi-touch app icons compatible with Home screen Keyword search is now supported in Office apps Improved spacing and consistency of icons in app drawer Fix known bugs in app drawer, app icon size, swipe up gesture

The reality is that if Microsoft is to offer future updates to Duo, it is necessary to improve the user experience. Much of that depends on Microsoft Launcher, which is responsible for managing these two screens and their application groups. We’ll see how Microsoft’s work continues on its first Android device.