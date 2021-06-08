Surface Duo now officially available in Spain

After what could be considered a trip to the desert, it finally looks like Surface Duo is coming to Spain. Almost a year after its launch, the Redmond giant announced the availability of its Surface Duo in Spain for businesses.

Surface Duo, the return of Microsoft smartphones

Now more than ever, we can increase productivity with the Surface Duo. The device with two Microsoft screens and with an inaccessible thickness arrives in Spain with the aim of offering a different device to companies. The biggest problem is that this device comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor which arrives two years after its launch in our country and with a rather high price tag.

Premium is the unique experience offered by this device and its ability to use it in different positions. Plus, they are more than compliant with monthly updates even though they haven’t received a system update. A different device that doesn’t fit every budget and allows us to be multitasking like never before.

The starting price in Spain is € 1,549 and it will not be easy to reach professional and educational customers. However, we will be attentive to possible price drops and possible new versions of the device, which performed better than expected.

If you’d like to get your hands on this device, we’ll leave the link to you, although we should see an update in the coming months that fixes some of the issues that existed in the first Surface Duo.