Surface Laptop 4: specifications, price and availability

Yesterday, Surface’s official social media accounts posted a video under the tagline “More to come” and just 24 hours later we already have the official announcements of the devices. In that case, it’s time to talk about the Surface Laptop 4, Microsoft’s latest laptop review.

While the product design remains intact (beyond the new “ Ice Blue ” option for the 13.5in), we have many configurations available with 11th Gen Intel processors with Intel Xe and AMD graphics. 4th Generation Ryzen.

Surface Laptop 4

13.5 Touch Screen »3: 2

Resolution 2256 x 1504 PixelSense 201 PPI 15 Touch »3: 2

Resolution 2256 x 1504 PixelSense 201 PPI Processor Intel Core i5-1135G7

Intel Core i5-1145G7 (enterprise only)

Intel Core i7-1185G7

AMD Ryzen 5 4680U Surface Edition

AMD Ryzen 7 4980U Surface Edition graphics card Intel Iris Xe 80 EU (i5)

Intel Iris Xe 96 EU (i7)

AMD Radeon Vega 8/16/32 GB LPDDR4X graphics memory (32 GB, Intel only) Storage 256/512 GB / 1 TB NVMe SSD (1 TB, Intel only) Front camera 720p

Dual configuration of studio microphones WiFi 6 802.11ax connectivity

USB-C Bluetooth 5.0 ports

USB-A

3.5mm jack

Surface Connect Dimensions 308 x 223 x 14.5 mm 339.5 x 244 x 14.5 mm Weight 1.25 kg (AMD)

1.31 Kg (Intel) 1.54 Kg 49 Wh Battery Other Windows Hello IR Camera

Compatible with Surface Pen Windows 10 Home operating system

Windows 10 Professional

A new model without a lot of visual changes

The first thing we can know is that it will be the same at the design level. That is, we won’t see any changes in bezels, available ports, keyboard, screen, or trackpad, so the experience will be similar in that regard.

On the other hand, we will stop seeing the color cobalt blue, and Microsoft has decided that ice blue will replace the cobalt that existed until now. For the rest, we will have the finishes in sandstone, black and platinum in the metallic version. As for the Alcantara fabric fans, we will have the color platinum and the new cobalt blue.

Surface Laptop 4 won’t use next-gen Ryzen processors

These are all the cosmetic changes you would expect from this new model, and most of the changes will be internal. From what it looks like, from Redmond they will keep the 13.5 and 15 inch models, except this time both models will have Intel and AMD. Moreover, both will support Dolby Atmos, so it will be higher audio quality.

As with the Surface Pro 7+, Microsoft will introduce the 11th generation of Intel processors in the i5 and i7 models. As another option we will have AMD Ryzen 5 and Ryzen 7 which, like in Laptop 3, will be Surface Edition, specially modified for Redmond. The 15-inch option will only feature the most powerful processors, namely the Intel i7 and AMD Ryzen 7 processors respectively.

However, AMD processors will be based on the Zen 2 architecture, known as “Renoir”. We therefore lose the advantages of the IPC and the access to the cache that Zen 3 contains. This movement responds to the personalization of the GPU that Microsoft is doing on these processors and, also, to the lack of availability of new generation processors.

As for storage, we will have up to 1TB of SSD and up to 32GB of RAM. It should be mentioned that these high-end models will only be available on the Intel version of the Surface Laptop 4. Therefore, those who go for AMD will only be able to go for 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of NVMe SSD. In addition, the minimum storage goes from 128 GB to 256 GB.

Microsoft promises a significant 70% performance improvement over the previous version, and battery life is now 17-19 hours, well above the 11.5 hours of the Surface Laptop 3.

Surface Laptop 4 price and availability

The Surface Laptop 4 is available today and starts shipping starting this Thursday in the United States, Canada and Japan. In Spain, it will be available from April 27.

As for pricing, the ones we saw in the Surface Laptop 3 will remain, with a 13.5-inch model starting at $ 999 or € 1,149 and $ 1,299 or € 1,349 for the 15-inch model. In both cases, it will be for the model with Ryzen 5.

In addition, the people of Surface