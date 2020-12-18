Surface Pro 8 reportedly abandons versions with Intel Core i3 and 4 GB of RAM

A few months after its launch, we continue to know the details of Surface Pro 8. What we can confirm is that there will be no redesign with this edition, following the line of continuity that has been maintained since. Surface Pro 4. However, the new Microsoft device will update its components and configurations to offer something suitable for the present day.

The only change we’ll see in the Surface Pro 8 from its predecessor is the processor. This is not a minor change, as the 11th generation Intel processors incorporate the new Intel Xe graphics. As a result, we will benefit from greater graphic fluidity and greater power for tasks such as photo editing or video editing.

12.3-inch PixelSense display

Resolution 2736 x 1824 Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor

Intel Core i7-1165G7 Graphics Intel Xe 80 EU

Intel Xe 96 EU 8/16 GB LPDDR4x storage 128/256/512 GB / 1 TB 5 MP front camera with autofocus

Full HD recording 8 MP rear camera with autofocus

FullHD recording Wi-Fi 6802.11ax connectivity

Bluetooth 5.0

Optional LTE ports 1 USB-C 3.2

1 USB-A port

1 headphone jack

1 Surface Connect

1 surface keyboard connector

1 MicroSD card reader Dimensions 209 x 201 x 8.5 mm Weight 775 grams Windows 10 Home operating system

Surface Pro 8 would abandon the most basic models

According to the latest leaks, as seen in the table, Surface Pro 8 would ditch the base models with Intel Core i3 and 4GB of RAM. This way, the base model would start from an Intel Core i5 and 8 GB of RAM.

Microsoft may have two reasons for doing this. The first would be to adapt the hardware to the demands of increasingly demanding software, such as web applications. On the other hand, it would help create a differentiation between the advanced models of Surface Go 2 and the base models of Surface Pro 8.

On the other hand, the “high-end” models would have an Intel Core i7 processor (taking advantage of the 96 execution units of the Intel Xe graphics), 32 GB of RAM and a 1 TB SSD. In addition, we would have models with LTE in the variants with 8 and 16 GB of RAM.

The Surface Pro 8, which would see the light of day in Q1 2021, would have up to 10 variants depending on its hardware and the LTE option. Assuming the prices didn’t vary, we would find the following options:

Surface Pro 8 i5 8/128 GB: € 1,049 Surface Pro 8 i5 8/256 GB: € 1,349 Surface Pro 8 i5 16/256 GB: € 1,549 Surface Pro 8 i7 16/256 GB: € 1,649 Surface Pro 8 i7 16 / 512 GB: € 2099 Surface Pro 8 i7 16 GB / 1 TB: € 2499 Surface Pro 8 i7 32 GB / 1 TB: € 2749