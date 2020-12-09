Surgical strike: Pakistan’s fear of surgical strike haunting Pakistan, issues high alert – Pakistan fears new surgical strike by Indian army, Pakistani army on alert

Islamabad

Pakistan is once again afraid of the surgical strike by the Indian army. This time the fear is such that he has kept his army on high alert. This news was revealed by Media Geo News in Pakistan. According to Geo News, Pakistani officials said India was once again preparing to carry out a fake surgical strike against Pakistan to distract from internal and external pressure.

This is why Pakistan is afraid of India

In it, Pakistani media expressed fear that India is planning an attack on the Line of Control (LoC) and the India-Pakistan labor border to hide the “defeat” in Ladakh and Doklam. The Pakistani armed forces have been placed on high alert due to the possibility of an attack. India can do this to distract from its internal problems.

Pakistan fears surgical strikes and Balakot

A team of Indian Army para commandos carried out the surgical strike at PoK after terrorists attacked the Uri military camp in Jammu and Kashmir. Many terrorists sponsored by Pakistan and its military personnel have been killed. While in response to the terrorist attack on the CRPF convoy in Pulwama, the Indian Air Force destroyed the terrorist camp with an airstrike in Balakot, Pakistan.

India wary of Pakistan’s activities

Pakistan is trying to disrupt the peace in Jammu and Kashmir by infiltrating terrorists across the border. Recently, there have been numerous reports of the presence of large numbers of terrorists on Pakistan’s launch pads. These terrorists are trying to infiltrate India under the pretext of breaking Pakistan’s ceasefire. However, due to the vigilance of the Indian army, they fail to succeed in their mission.