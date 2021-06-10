World
surya grahan photos: Solar Eclipse 2021: Sun peeing from behind the moon … the view of Ring of Fire – annular solar eclipse 2021 ring of fire from June last photos
The moon rising in front of the rising sun in Berkshire seemed to be hidden behind a curtain of clouds. At this time of year, the Moon and the Sun are so positioned relative to the Earth that they both appear to be similar in size. The Moon’s orbit is not circular, so it sometimes appears larger and sometimes smaller for its distance from Earth.Photo (Stephanie Zollshan / The Berkshire Eagle via AP)