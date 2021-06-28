Susana Díaz and Juan Espadas will maintain bicephay until an ordinary Congress which elects a new secretary general of the Andalusian PSOE

Madrid

Posted: Monday June 28 2021 11:50 AM

The general secretary of the Andalusian PSOE, Susana Díaz, and the winner of the primaries of June 13, Juan Espadas, have agreed to maintain the bicephalia that governs the party and to begin the process of transition in its direction on July 12.

In this way, as Espadas himself explained, the Andalusian PSOE will follow the ordinary paths for the replacement and will not constitute a manager who separates Díaz before the hour, because they have come to slip from Ferraz.

“We have agreed that on July 12 we will celebrate a Steering Committee, the highest management body, where after the debate and the intervention of the Secretary General, will be marked the beginning of this process, which should anticipate the election process to the general congress itself ordinary ”, expressed the candidate.

For her part, Susana Díaz insisted on the fact that this whole process was done by mutual agreement between the current and the future secretary: “Despite the leaks, the reality is that we have always acted in a coordinated manner. I do not want these first For weeks, the noise affects the candidate Juan Espadas. I do not want or do not want these first weeks at the head of the candidacy to be marred by self-interested leaks, ”noted the Socialist leader.

Thus, Díaz concluded that his “engagement” will continue with the PSOE, which is why this transition, he warns, will be “calm, transparent and coherent”. In addition, he concludes: “The deadlines will be signaled”, implying that there has always been the same adjustment and that there has been no progress.