Susana Díaz announces that she will not stand for re-election as general secretary of the PSOE of Andalusia

Update: Sunday June 13, 2021 10:41 PM

Published: 06/13.2021 22:31

The former president of the Junta de Andalucía and general secretary of the regional PSOE, Susana Díaz, has announced that she will step down and not stand for re-election as the head of the largest socialist federation, after losing the primaries to the mayor of Seville Juan Espadas.

“I am not going to present myself to the general secretary of the PSOE of Andalusia at the next congress”, he declared, after announcing that he had already congratulated Espadas.

Díaz announced it after knowing the results of the internal process, where he obtained only 38% of the votes against 55% obtained by Espadas.

The former president offered her collaboration to the mayor of Seville and placed herself at his disposal, since it is now the candidate “who must set the orientations of the objectives and priorities in Andalusia”

In addition, he defended himself not to resign in the act of his organic post because “the Regional Congress is convened”. “I do not understand that there is a reason why I have to leave the general secretariat of the PSOE,” he said.