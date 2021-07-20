Suspension of contract, reduction of working hours. Collective redundancies in Spain increased by almost 20% until April

LETTER SIZE

Suspension of contract, reduction of working hours. Collective redundancies in Spain increased by almost 20% until April

During the first four months of the year, 16,919 workers were affected by the ERA for objective causes, which represents a decrease of 91.3%, or nearly 180,000 people less compared to April 2020 .

BY RRHHDigital, 02:45 – 20 July 2021



The impact of the COVID-19 crisis, as well as the approval of Temporary Work Regulatory Files (ERTE), is reflected in the Spanish labor market according to data provided by the Ministry of Labor and Social Economy. Overall, the number of collective dismissed workers increased by 18.1% until April 2021 compared to the previous year.

On the other hand, the number of workers immersed in the process of suspension of contract or reduction of working time fell by 97.6% to nearly 20,000 employees over the year. Likewise, the number of workers affected by labor regulation files (ERE) authorized by the labor authorities also managed to decrease by 97% compared to the same period of the previous year.

Balance of affected workers in 2021

During the first four months of the year, 16,919 workers were affected by the ERA for objective causes, which represents a decrease of 91.3%, or nearly 180,000 people less compared to April 2020 .

Last April, out of the 3,468 workers affected by the labor regulation files, 2,628 were affected by a contract suspension or a reduction in working time and 840 suffered collective redundancies.

By autonomous communities, Madrid, Catalonia and the Valencian Community were those which registered the greatest number of workers affected by labor regulations at national level. The lower numbers of people affected were reflected in Ceuta, Melilla and La Rioja.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

DRHNumeric

SEND YOUR COMMENT