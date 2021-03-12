Sustainability, a decisive factor for companies according to 83% of Spanish employees

83% of Spanish workers believe their company should focus more on social and environmental issues, according to Epson’s “Sustainable Work Environments Report 2021”. This study, carried out among 4,000 respondents in 26 different countries, concludes that sustainability is a decisive factor for companies to meet the expectations of customers, employees and society in the post-Covid-19 era.

This report analyzes measures and attitudes towards the sustainability of businesses, employees, consumers and society in general, providing insight before, during and after Covid-19. In addition, for the preparation of the "Sustainable Work Environment Report 2021", the company conducted a series of business debates to get firsthand the vision of leading organizations in Spain such as Banc Sabadell, Unilever, Telefónica and Fundación Privada Empresa & Clima.

“Sustainability paves the way for business success and is decisive in meeting the expectations of customers, employees and society in general, to the point that organizations that do not know how to adapt to a model change in which the sustainability, the circular The economy and social responsibility being at the center of their activity could see their continuity compromised ”, remarks Ernest Quingles, VP Epson Europe & CEO of Epson France, Spain and Portugal.

Sustainability, a priority requirement

The Epson study emphasizes that not only are employees demanding a more active commitment from companies in terms of sustainability, but it is a priority concern for society as a whole. More specifically, 80% of Spaniards consider it important to face environmental and social challenges, a figure higher than the average of the countries studied, which is 71%.

Employees and citizens are increasingly aware of the importance of moving towards truly sustainable and circular models, a trend that is also developing in organizations and companies. Despite the fact that sustainability is very much in the mindset of companies, this study indicates that the business fabric still has a long way to go to integrate them firmly into its roadmaps towards post-pandemic recovery. This is evidenced by the fact that only 29% of decision makers believe that environmental and social impact considerations are fully integrated into post-Covid-19 disaster recovery and return to work plans. perception of the employees themselves.

It is also significant that only 34% of Spanish companies consider that sustainability will be more important in the post-pandemic era, although it should be clarified that this is due to the fact that the vast majority of companies claim that it was already. An aspect fundamentally previously, therefore, Covid-19 has not increased its importance, but has accelerated the implementation of sustainable and social initiatives.

Another relevant fact that this report highlights is that among Spanish companies that expect to see a considerable increase in their profits within 5 years, 81% place great importance on environmental and social impact issues.

On the other hand, the Epson report determines that Spain is the second country among all respondents where there is a greater preference for telecommuting after Covid-19, with 35% of respondents stating that they would like to continue in this. modality in the future. The report also highlights that Spain is the second country where more companies are already convinced that they will continue to bet on mixed working arrangements (face-to-face and online) in the future, totaling 22%.

Likewise, Spain also stands out by positioning itself in 5th place, out of 26 countries in the EMEA zone, placing technology as a key factor to improve the sustainability of the company.

Technology as a catalyst for a more sustainable future

The “Sustainable Work Environments Report 2021” highlights that the transition to more sustainable organizations is an exercise linked to a cultural transformation that combines a change of attitude with major technological advances.

Technology is a critical factor when planning future work teams and infrastructure. Employees in Spain, both in offices and in telecommuting models, said environmental factors should play a fundamental role in the equipment they use, with 71% demanding that work equipment be durable, energy efficient. energy and / or reduce waste.

The report highlights that IT decision-makers will be the major drivers of sustainability in the business, taking the lead in planning for a more sustainable business future, as they have a better perspective and knowledge of the simpler technology solutions already available. , a fact that makes it easier to implement them and monitor their impact.

The Epson report points out that many companies associate sustainability with large projects that involve high investment, such as installing solar panels or electric turbines. However, improved office technology is easy to implement and helps businesses run more sustainably and efficiently, while delivering improved profitability.

In this way, Ernest Quingles highlights the enormous environmental benefits of inkjet technology: “If all laser printers in Europe switched to Epson’s professional heatless inkjet printers, it would save enough money. energy every year to reduce costs. CO2 emissions of 410 million kilograms and would mean energy savings of up to 152 million euros per year. “And he adds:” PaperLab, the first office paper recycler that turns used paper into paper new by dry process, is one of our main technological breakthroughs based on the circular economy which preserves water resources, requires 95% less water, reduces CO2 emissions and saves on forest resources “.

The age factor

Age has a huge impact on how organizations respond to the imperative of sustainability. According to the report’s data, more established businesses (over 10 years old) and baby boomers (aged 54 and over) place less importance on environmental and social issues; while Generation Z (

It is also interesting to note, if you look at the maturity of companies, that there is an obvious change in attitude. 88% of Spanish start-ups consider achieving environmental and social goals a priority, while this figure drops to 73% in the case of companies over ten years old.

