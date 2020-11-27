Sustainability, a fundamental element of the future labor market

Gi Group, the fifth European company to offer global human resources solutions, has carried out a study which confirms the growth that the value of sustainable development has experienced in recent years, which has become a fundamental aspect of many economies, many industries and of our daily life.

The concept of sustainability goes far beyond protecting the environment, reducing CO2 emissions and recycling to trying to stop the pace of climate change. Sustainability is a value that has been introduced in recent years in companies, which have started to promote sustainability in their activities, by introducing so-called ESG policies. These policies, which encompass environmental, social and governance criteria; They mainly impacted the financial departments, but also in the HR areas which pay them more and more attention. In this sense, from a human resources perspective, and more generally in the labor market and the workplace, sustainability means much more.

In the first place, it is a question of promoting the well-being of employees and the reconciliation between professional and private life, this implies investing in the development of their skills and therefore in the improvement of their employability; It involves the implementation of innovation and digital transformation in companies and goes through the promotion of worker engagement, the fight against illegal employment and the reduction of the disparity of opportunities.

While all three ESG criteria can be said to be important, protecting the environment itself has already had an impact on employment in the world’s largest markets, creating new jobs related to this mission. This increased commitment to the environment has created “green jobs”, that is, green jobs.

It should be noted that the employment rate of this type of professional is growing around the world. And, according to the analysis by Gi Group, Germany has 2.8 million green employees growing in CAGR of 1.59%, while Italy has around 3.1 million with CAGR in increase of 3, 4%. “Obviously there are clear differences between some regions and others, and we see that in the countries where we operate,” they comment from Gi Group. In particular, the data suggests that countries with a lower number of green jobs may still have a high growth rate for these types of jobs. This is the case of the United Kingdom, which has only 185,000 green jobs, but with a growth rate of 11.64%, and of Spain, with 531,000 jobs and a growth rate of 5.85. %. In fact, Madrid occupies the 20th place in the world ranking which measures the concentration of professionals in “green jobs”, being the only Spanish city in this ranking, according to a recent report published by LinkedIn.

Brazil is another country that has started to make its way in the field of sustainability. Forecasts indicate that the leading Latin economy, where the growth rate of sustainable jobs is 6.4%[1], is at the start of a new form of production that will lead the country towards an increasingly green economy.

As mentioned previously, the Gi Group has recorded an increase in demand for green jobs in the markets where it is present; but without being able to adopt a global approach, because local differences are very relevant.

Mechatronics and industrial mechanics. Demand for these two professionals is particularly high in markets and countries where efforts to obtain more sustainable industrial fabrics are particularly important. For example, Germany, in particular for its cutting edge automotive sector, and Italy, which enjoys a relevant position in the global manufacturing industry. A new generation of installers, for example new air conditioning systems or new clean energy storage networks that reduce CO2 emissions. In the case of this type of employees, the demand for their hiring increases in practically all countries, especially in urban areas like Paris, Madrid and Barcelona. Specialized workers, such as electricians and masons who are experts in new technologies and ecological materials. They are very popular in countries where real estate has always played a crucial role, such as Italy (12.5% ​​of GDP against 10% of average European GDP – OECD data), Brazil, China, Poland and elsewhere. many other emerging, growing markets around the world are familiarizing themselves with luxury buildings which today must comply not only with luxury standards themselves, but also other environmental criteria. Another example is that of information technology: our lives are increasingly dependent on technological infrastructure, especially after the current pandemic. Therefore, an increasing demand for technicians of all kinds is expected: experts in major operating systems, computer hardware technicians, product specialists, as well as other support roles such as cable repairers. The demand for this type of professionals is already increasing around the world, with the number of workers who need to be connected to perform their jobs.

In addition, the current economy and the social crisis awakened by COVID-19 have forced the entire world population to rapidly change their habits and customs, accelerating the trend towards teleworking. Many experts are convinced that these changes that we have adopted, initially out of necessity, will become part of our daily life and that this will have consequences even for sustainable jobs or green jobs. The data shows a sharp increase in e-commerce: its growth rate for 2020 is expected to rise from 4.4% to 18.4%, resulting in an expansion in demand for transport solutions suitable for newcomers. environmental standards and, consequently, an increased demand for new green skills.

“The overall summary presented through this study is clearly positive, as it represents new career opportunities for workers and applicants in different countries. However, being part of this category of employees is not an easy task for all these unaccustomed people. new sustainable technologies. At Gi Group, given our role, we work every day to strengthen employability and we consider it essential to focus on reducing this gap, reducing the skills gap through training and upgrading. all this to understand the needs of the market and the company. This is even more important today, given the unprecedented situation we are experiencing. And that means making sustainability our top priority ”- says Stefano Novaretto, Country Director of Groupe Gi in Spain.

[1] The analysis was carried out on the basis of data recorded on the activities of Groupe Gi in the world as well as data from LinkedIn Talent Insight.

