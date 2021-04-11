Sustainable Development Week ?? arrives at university

Under the title “Together for a better world”, the first University Sustainability Week was created in Esade. A commitment that aspires to include the challenges of sustainability and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in the educational experience and learning of university students. To do this, from April 12 to 18, students from different associations, with the support of Esade and Esade Alumni, are organizing the first edition of Esade Sustainability Week, a global and digital event to raise awareness of the relevance of respecting the SDG and promote the social and environmental impact of different areas of knowledge and action, in the hands of experts and academics.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of prioritizing sustainability in our society and in our institutions,” said Cristina Giménez, Director of Identity and Mission at Esade. “It is important that starting from university, we foster awareness and attitude change, and train students so that they are able to define new solutions to the multiple challenges facing our planet. , such as climate change and global inequalities, that they constitute the most pressing social, economic and environmental problems facing humanity ”.

As part of the celebration of International Earth Day (April 22), the Esade community (corporate team, teachers, students and alumni) will participate in more than thirty initiatives including conferences, debates, competitions , workshops and different activities (a cinema forum, art exhibitions or beach cleaning day in Barcelona, ​​among others).

Together for a better world

Esade Sustainability Week, which will open with a talk by leadership expert Chris Lownley, aims to transform participants into individual agents of change in education, sustainability, equality, diversity, environment and social impact. For this, it will have the participation, among others, of alumni such as Micha Schara, business developer at Impact Consulting – who will host the “Impact Consulting” conference -; Professors of Esade, such as Dean Josep Franch and Gerard Costa – “Curricular Change” -; Eugenia Bieto and Anna Ginés – “Leading Gender Parity” – or Alfons Sauquet – “The value of external stakeholders as springboards for integrating sustainability into business schools” – and various specialists from the business world and the third sector, such as Lua Grimalt, former member of Médecins sans frontières; Celina Tamagnini, from Circoolar; or Elisalex Lowenstein, from Mary’s Meals Spain.

In addition, as part of this initiative, Health Day will also be held, which will devote the entire day of April 14 to the third of the SDGs (Health and Well-being) and will include, among other things, the presentation of the doctor in organizational psychology Florian Schulz, head of psychological counseling services at the University of St. Gallen; the mindfulness workshop led by expert Brooke Latham, Esade MBA student; the experience of Txell Playà, top athlete with a law degree from Esade, and the testimonies of entrepreneurs and opinion leaders on well-being Beatriz Rakosnik and Sonia Ribas.

Social impact training

It develops and inspires its students and alumni in the commitment to sustainable development by launching new subjects in their programs and by launching new academic titles focused on social impact, such as the new Bachelor in Transformational Business and Social Impact or the Sustainable Management and Agenda 2030 program of Esade Executive Education, by signing collaboration agreements with institutions such as B Lab Spain to promote the impact economy, and by promoting social impact research and social debate around major challenges for society.

