Sustainable employability for professional reinvention in times of uncertainty

As part of the EAE On session, EAE Business School organized an online session during which the concept and environment necessary for “sustainable employability” were explored in depth as a key to professional reinvention, a constant attitude in the current and future professional market. The session was moderated by Pilar Llcer, professor and research director of the Work of the Future Center at EAE Business School. Llcer started the meeting by encouraging the audience to be able to “see where the work is and from there direct all capabilities, functions and skills to our work area”.

Gloria Lomana, president of 50 & 50 GL, encouraged them to continue fighting to achieve “co-responsibility of work and person”, because otherwise this implies “more precarious jobs and less professional advancement” for women. . She also highlighted the benefit of managing emotions. “It has always been said that emotions are a woman’s weakness and now they are her great strength: empathy, the way she communicates or her closeness are an opportunity. Soft skills are essential in a company”, remarked Lomana.

The vice-president of the Spanish Confederation of Associations of Young Entrepreneurs – Ceaje, Antonio Magraner, stressed that we have a structural problem concerning the labor market, “even in boom times we do not have positive data”. However, Magraner stressed that self-employment is “a real alternative” and the importance of “public-private partnerships”.

In this sense, Federico Buyolo Garca, deputy director of the cabinet of the Ministry of Education and Vocational Training, defended “education based on skills” and “leading to knowing how to impact”. “We are completely hybrid: different sectors, fields, talents, creativity and fundamental leadership. Build a society of values ​​and believe in it, ”he added.

For his part, Angel Senz de Cenzano, LinkedIn Country Manager for Spain and Portugal, spoke of the current situation following Covid-19, in which “the old concept of face-to-face work has was reduced, which had a great impact on the step of co-responsibility ”. Senz de Cenzano indicated that 40% of companies will be external in 2024. “The cycles are shorter, there are more changes, they generate more opportunities, although with more risks, for which the context of reinvention professional is very important ”, he stressed.

Finally, Manuel Pimentel, lawyer Baker McKenzie, also recalled that reinvention must be “constant” to adapt to demand. “It’s harder when they’re older, the cycle gets shorter, there’s fear,” he said.

