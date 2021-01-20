Swearing-in ceremony for US President Joe Biden LIVE: Joe Biden inauguration and speech in Hindi

Washington

Joe Biden became the 46th President of the United States. He is sworn in on Capitol Hill in Washington. Kamala Harris with her created history. Kamla became the country’s first female vice president. She is the first black woman to reach the top of the most powerful country. Stay connected with us for all related updates

– Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated Biden and hoped to strengthen relations between the two countries by working with him in the future.

Biden said after becoming president – This is not a celebration of the victory of any candidate, but a celebration of the victory of democracy.

-Kamala Harris made history, became America’s first woman and black vice president.

– Oscar and Grammy Award winner and Hollywood singer-actress Lady Gaga sings the US National Anthem

-Byden who sits on stage next to Kamala Harris, following social distancing

At the same time, people are looking at Kamala Harris’s dress. In fact, he is said to have paid tribute to Shirley Chishom, the first African American to run for president by wearing a purple dress. At the same time, her dress design is also done by black designers.

– Finally, Joe Biden has reached the stage and he will be sworn in as the 46th President of the United States shortly.

Sonia Sotomayor is the first Hispanic Supreme Court justice to swear Harris.

According to CNN, Donalj Trump was aboard Air Force One en route to Florida and overseeing the swearing-in ceremony. Interestingly, he actually said in his last speech that he would continue to watch, listen and “come back in some form or another”.

–Vice President Mike Pence has also reached Capitol Hill in the Donald Trump administration. Significantly, Donald Trump and Melania decided not to attend. This is the first time in the past 150 years that the former president has not attended the event.

– Joe Biden, his wife Jill Biden, Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Amoff have reached Capitol Hill. At the same time, former Presidents George Bush, Barack Obama and Bill Clinton have also achieved it. He is also joined by former First Ladies Laura Bush, Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton.

Shortly before the reception, a bomb was reported to the United States Supreme Court. However, it was later reported that the court was declared safe after verification. The administration has been more vigilant since the violence outside the Capitol on January 6. At the same time, the Supreme Court judge reached the Capitol for the oath-taking ceremony, while the Supreme Court judge reached the Capitol for the oath-taking ceremony.