Swiss burqa ban referendum results: Swiss burqa ban: now preparing to ban the burqa in Switzerland, 51% of voters agree

Zurich

After France, now another European country, Switzerland is also preparing to ban Muslim women from wearing the burqa. 51% of Swiss voted in favor of banning the burqa. The burqa was hit hard during the ban vote. While supporters praise the move and label it a movement against fundamentalist Islam, its opponents label it racial.

Official figures show that 51.21 percent of voters supported the burqa ban and most federal provinces supported the ban. A total of 1,426,992 voters supported the ban and 1,359,621 people opposed the ban. In total, 50.8% of the people voted in this referendum. During this referendum, people were asked whether the mask should be banned in public places or not? Today, 51.21% of people voted in favor of banning the burqa and the mask.

30% of women wear a mask

Earlier this year, the University of Lucerne claimed in an investigation that no woman in Switzerland wears burqas. While 30% are women who cover their face with a mask when going to public places. This reference is opposed to the Muslim community living in Switzerland.

Opinion sought from citizens by referendum

Months ago, the Swiss government proposed that no one cover themselves publicly, or in areas where services are equally accessible to all. Since then, this proposal has been rejected by many organizations. Seeing no way, the government had sought the opinion of the people by referring to it. Which was voted on Sunday.

So many Muslim population in Switzerland

The Muslim community represents 5.2% of the Swiss population of 86 million inhabitants. Most of the Muslims living in this country are from Bosnia, Turkey and Kosovo. Women from Muslim families residing in these countries wear masks and burqas. The mask covers half of the face, while the burqa covers the entire body.