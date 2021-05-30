Switch Port Reveals Its Luster – Old Sport Republic

Released in Japan in 2019, the RPG Ys IX Monstrum Nox waited until February 2021 to land on PS4 in the West and is still waiting to arrive on our PCs and Nintendo Switch. It’s the Switch version that will be revealed via a new trailer today. Ys IX: Monstrum Nox will be released on PC on July 6th but will wait until 9 on Switch. A version that we will hopefully live up to, even if the base game was not technically very sophisticated. As a reminder, this episode of Falcom’s Japanese action RPG series invites players to play as Adol Christin, who turns into a monster and tries to solve the mystery of Balduq as she battles the creatures of the night. Players will also have the option to take control of various monsters with different skills. Pre-order Ys IX Monstrum Nox at FNAC By MalloDelic, journalist jeuxvideo.com MP