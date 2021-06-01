Switch Pro, BoTW 2, Splatoon 3 … what can we expect from Nintendo? – Old Sport Republic

Game news E3 2021: Switch Pro, BoTW 2, Splatoon 3 … what can we expect from Nintendo? Posted on May 31st, 2021 at 6:27 p.m. Unlike last year, E3 2021 will take place from June 12th to 15th in a fully digital edition. If Nintendo has not yet announced the air date of its event, there is no doubt that the Japanese manufacturer will be there to reveal its novelties. So, new information on Breath of the Wild 2? Announcing a new switch model? We take stock of what we can expect from this future broadcast.

Breath of the Wild 2, Switch Pro: Is It Right?

Among Nintendo’s next big projects, the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is certainly the most anticipated. The game was first announced at E3 2019 and remains coveted, while no new information has been released since then. What is certain, however, is that the title will soon be a topic of conversation again as Nintendo itself has confirmed it. Recall that Eiji Aonuma (Zelda series producer) said during the last Nintendo Direct broadcast on February 18th that he has nothing to say about BoTW 2 at the moment, but that “more information will be available. This year will be revealed “. While there are obviously still six months left to the end of the year, the E3 media presence is an ideal opportunity to say more about this long-awaited game. However, it is currently difficult to know what kind of information to expect. New trailer, gameplay, release date … Impossible to guess at the moment The other highly anticipated project is obviously the announcement of a new, more powerful Switch model, which for the sake of simplicity we are going to call “Switch Pro” at the moment. According to Takashi Mochizuki and Debby Wu, journalists at Bloomberg who are closely following the topic, this new switch would be equipped with a “Samsung 7-inch OLED screen and a faster Nvidia chip that enables a 4K display when connected. Issue to offer “. to a TV “. It is expected to cost over $ 299, which is more than the console’s current price in the US. Still, the announcement is said to be imminent or even before E3. Information shared by other famous insiders such as Emily “ArcadeGirl64” Rogers have been confirmed. If official information has not yet been communicated, rumors of this new model have been circulating for several years and have been accelerating for several months.

Bayonetta 3, Metroid Prime 4 … do we think so?

To get back to more specific projects, we can rightly expect news from Splatoon 3. It was hardly announced during Nintendo Direct on February 18 that the latter was already entitled to a release date of 2022. Given the proximity to the start, it is very likely that we will learn more soon. The same applies to the next Pokémon games, Pokémon Sparkling Pearl / Pokémon Sparkling Diamond and Pokémon Legends: Arceus, which we recently learned about the release dates on November 19 and January 28, 2022. On the other hand, the Pokémon games are often featured in special broadcasts called Pokémon Presents, so it is not safe to review these games during this Nintendo event. Finally, it would not be a big surprise that we have new last minute info on games scheduled for Switch this summer like Mario Golf: Super Rush or No More Heroes 3 to name a few 4, two highly anticipated projects that Unveiled in 2017, there is no indication that an announcement can be made in the times ahead. In addition, it is very likely that the already complicated development of these two titles did not have to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. To help understand where these two projects are currently, we published an article last February that focused on their production difficulties. After all, you've probably heard of rumors lately of a new Metroid in 2D, a new game Donkey Kong, a sequel to Super Mario Odyssey, or a remake of an episode of Fire Emblem. In fact, all of these claims, which should be treated with caution, are made by the same Resetera forum user named Zippo, an insider who has been behind other proven leaks in the past. If none of the titles he conjures up have been formalized yet, we encourage you to return to the likelihood of each of his rumors in this in-depth article.