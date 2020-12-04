Switching between accounts will be easier in Outlook for Android

Email is with us and Outlook is with us. Microsoft has long been able to get its services to reach us. Whether we have a smartphone with Android or iOS, the operation is sensational. However, the Redmond giant still finds areas for improvement.

Outlook will integrate the new Android API to switch between accounts

Microsoft announced yesterday that Outlook for Android will soon take advantage of the CrossProfileApps API. With this addition, users will be able to easily switch between work profile and personal profiles. When starting Outlook in a personal profile, users will see a work profile toggle button. In the left navigation account change section and vice versa.

Press the Change personal or work profile button to switch to the marked account in Outlook. A must-have change that takes advantage of the system’s APIs.

Microsoft is rolling out this feature slowly and requires a minimum version of 4.2039.0 with Android 9 or later. Update your app to Android now and enjoy a better app built into the system.

In addition, they are still working on other features which we will show you very soon. Without a doubt, Microsoft wants Android apps to be a benchmark in Google’s operating system.