Switzerland wants to destroy the identity of Muslims Debate aroused after the proposal to ban the Burka: Switzerland wants to destroy the identity of Muslims? Debate sparked by Burka Bain’s proposal

Strong points:

In Switzerland, 51% of those present in the referendum supported the proposal to ban the burqa, 14.26,992 voters supported the ban and 13.59,621 people supported the Burke against it to destroy the identity of Muslims. European efforts tell Zurich

In the referendum in Switzerland, 51% of people supported the proposal to ban the burqa in the country. A total of 14.26,992 voters supported this proposal to ban the burqa and 13.59,621 people opposed it. After the adoption of this proposal in Switzerland, there was a global debate. Those who support Burke call it an attempt to destroy the identity of Muslims.

International lawyer Hillel Neuer tweeted: “Switzerland has supported the burqa ban. In 2009, he voted in favor of an amendment to the Swiss constitution which prohibited the construction of minarets. Even after that, Muslim countries never tried to pass a resolution at the United Nations. This is where leaders keep their money.

Switzerland Burqa Ban: Now preparing to ban the burqa in Switzerland, 51% of voters agree

“ Another attempt to ban the popular identity of Islam ”

Dr Yasir Kadhi wrote: “Switzerland voted in favor of the mask ban. It is the same land where only 0.00001% of citizens cover their faces. There is no doubt that the whole of the public voting and discussion is another attempt to ban the popular identity associated with Islam. It is not about the mask. It’s about subverting one’s cultural values ​​and making others feel unwanted and insecure. Such measures make civil society narrow and hostile. It is a very disappointing development.

A Twitter user named Muslim Girl wrote: “Switzerland has passed a proposal to ban masks and burqas. We are in the midst of an epidemic where everyone wears a face mask and Switzerland has banned Muslim women from covering their faces for religious purposes. Switzerland This shows your intolerance.

After France, now another European country, Switzerland is also preparing to ban Muslim women from wearing the burqa. 51% of Swiss voted in favor of banning the burqa. The burqa was hit hard during the ban vote. While supporters praise the move and label it a movement against fundamentalist Islam, its opponents label it racial.

30% of women wear a mask

Explain that a total of 50.8% of the population voted in this referendum. During this referendum, people were asked whether the mask should be banned in public places or not? Today, 51.21% of people voted in favor of banning the burqa and the mask. Earlier this year, the University of Lucerne claimed in an investigation that no woman in Switzerland wears burqas. While 30% are women who cover their face with a mask when going to public places. This reference is opposed to the Muslim community living in Switzerland.

Opinion sought from citizens by referendum

Months ago, the Swiss government proposed that no one cover themselves publicly, or in areas where services are equally accessible to all. Since then, this proposal has been rejected by many organizations. Seeing no way, the government had sought the opinion of the people by referring to it. Which was voted on Sunday.

So many Muslim population in Switzerland

The Muslim community represents 5.2% of the Swiss population of 86 million inhabitants. Most of the Muslims living in this country are from Bosnia, Turkey and Kosovo. Women from Muslim families residing in these countries wear masks and burqas. The mask covers half of the face, while the burqa covers the entire body.

There is already a ban in these countries

Many countries in Europe have a partial or total ban on the burqa. This includes the Netherlands, France, Austria, Belgium, Germany and Denmark. Recently, Germany, France and Denmark have announced the imposition of many other sanctions due to fundamentalism.