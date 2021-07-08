T-14 armata Hindi: Russia will start serial production of T-14 Armata tank in 2022: Russian T-14 armata tank will start production from next year

Russia has announced official production of the world’s most powerful tank, the T-14 Armata (Armata tank) amid continuing tensions in the Black Sea. Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov said serial production of the state-of-the-art T-14 “Armata” tank will start from next year, that is, say in 2022. He said that next year all testing of this tank will be completed. After which its serial production will be launched for induction into the Russian army. This state-of-the-art tank was first presented to the public by Russia during the Victory Day parade held in Red Square on May 9, 2015. The world’s most dangerous tank is fully equipped with a digital equipment. A separate compartment has also been fitted out for the safety of the crew present inside. Russia wants to make this tank the main weapon of its infantry. So far this tank has been in testing.

How dangerous is the T-14 Armata tank

The T-14 Armata tank is the main battle tank (MBT) of the Russian army. Operating at a maximum speed of 80 km / h, the weight of this tank is about 55 tons. This tank was first produced in 2015. Since then, these tanks have been exhibited on several occasions in parades of the Russian army. Regarded as the new generation tank, the Russian Armata is equipped with a 125 mm smoothbore cannon, capable of firing at a rate of 10 to 12 rounds per minute. Anti-aircraft missiles can also be fired from this tank, which is capable of hitting low-flying enemy objects such as helicopters or small drones. So far, only 20 units of this tank have been manufactured. However, the Russian military is also using its updated version T-15 Armata.

T-14 Armata can lock multiple targets simultaneously

The Russian T-14 Armata’s Fire Control System (FCS) has a digital catalog. Thanks to which the special signature of enemy tanks, armored vehicles and helicopters can be detected. The tank is able to locate its target independently thanks to the on-board computer facilities of the machine with artificial intelligence elements. After having identified several targets simultaneously, this tank can fire on its target in priority. Russian media claim that no country has another tank of such capacity.

T-14 Armata can target unmanned enemy tanks

Russian news agency Sputnik, citing sources related to military construction, said the T-14 Armata tank on the battlefield is capable of finding and destroying its targets without the presence of crews. During this test, the T-14 managed to sabotage its targets. This is the first time in Russian military history that a remote crew has tested a tank while operating it via a remote control. After which, it is said that the shooter of this tank can sit away from the area of ​​enemies and aim at them. Thanks to this, losses during the war can be avoided.

Russia makes T-14 Armata a big destroyer

According to Russian media, the world’s most powerful tank, Armata, is now capable of firing shells at its targets without crew members. This has to do with Russia’s preparations for the future war. Indeed, after the war between Armenia and Azerbaijan in the region of Norgono Karabakh, questions began to arise about the usefulness of tanks. Many experts claim that tanks can be easily targeted during war in the coming days. The high weight causes many difficulties in the operation and maintenance of the tanks. However, many countries, including the United States and Russia, continue to induct large numbers of tanks into their military. India also placed an order for the manufacture of 118 Arjun Mk-1A main battle tank units a few days ago.

The T-14 Armata tank can be operated with a remote control

The T-14 Armata tank was recently tested by remote control. In which his crew seated in the distance handled this tank well without a remote control. Thanks to the remote control, the crew of this tank will be safely out of range of hundreds of liters of fuel and shells. In fact, it is often observed that due to a short circuit or negligence, the fuel or explosives in the tank catch fire and the crew sitting inside the tanks pay the price. But, by piloting this tank from a distance, neither the anti-tank missiles of the enemies nor any accident will endanger these drivers.