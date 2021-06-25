Tahawwur Rana India: Tahawwur Rana 2008 Mumbai terrorist attack suspect to remain in US custody

Los Angeles

The decision to extradite Bombay terrorist Tahawwur Rana to India has been postponed for a few days. The Los Angeles Federal Court, seized of this case, has requested new papers. Until then, Tahawwur Rana will remain in the custody of the United States. Lashkar terrorist David Coleman Headley testified against Tahawwur Rana. After which Rana was arrested again on June 10, 2020 in Los Angeles for involvement in the terrorist attack in Mumbai at the request of India.

India requested extradition

Rana is wanted for her alleged role in the Mumbai terrorist attack and India has requested her extradition. Rana is a childhood friend of Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist David Coleman Headley. Headley, a 60-year-old US national of Pakistani descent, was involved in planning the 2008 Bombay attacks. He was found to be a witness in the case and is currently serving a 35-year prison sentence in the States. -United for its role in the attack.

Court requested documents by July 15

Magistrate judge Jacqueline Chuljian on Thursday ordered defense lawyers and prosecutors to file additional documents by July 15. Rana will remain in federal custody for the time being. Rana’s lawyer says his client had no knowledge of Headley’s terrorist plot and was helping his friend set up a business office in Mumbai.

Lawyer accuses Headley of lying

Rana’s attorney said Headley lied to the US government on several occasions and his testimony should not be taken as credible. Headley used Rana to achieve his terrorist objectives, which Rana did not inform.

During the hearing, Rana’s daughters also reached the court.

Rana’s two daughters also made it to court during the hearing, but declined to comment on the case. Rana’s lawyers also did not speak to reporters. At the same time, Rana was seen wearing a white jumpsuit and dark glasses here. His feet were tied.