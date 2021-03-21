Taiwan: China War on Taiwan Latest News Wan Chien 2 Missile Test South China Sea Dispute: South China Sea Conflict Taiwan and China War Missile Test

Strong points:

Taiwan could test Van Chien-2 missile amid Chinese tensions, test Chinese military bases 400 kilometers away

Taiwan is also ready to face the war situation, given the growing tension with China. Taiwan recently tested Van Chien-2, a precise air-to-surface attack missile, after bolstering its military presence in the South China Sea. This missile is so dangerous that it can destroy Chinese tanks, guns, military base and weapons depots 400 kilometers away in an instant.

Can defeat enemies up to 400 km

In Chinese, Van Chien means 10,000 swords. This missile is designed to attack an enemy base hundreds of kilometers from the aircraft with pinpoint precision. What’s great is that this missile is made using indigenous technology from Taiwanese arms manufacturer National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology.

Soon to be deployed on Taiwanese fighter jets

The maximum range of the Van Chien-2 missile would be 400 kilometers. According to Taiwan’s Liberty Times, preparations to build a small batch of this missile also began after the air test was completed. On the other hand, China has also ordered its Southern Theater Command, stationed in the South China Sea, to continue its maneuvers to counter Taiwan’s growing strength.

The new missile is an improved version of Van Chien-1

Taiwan’s Van Chien-2 missile is an upgraded version of the older Van Chien-1. The Van Chien-1 missile has a range of 200 km, which has already been deployed on Taiwanese fighter jets. Taiwan has repeatedly exhibited the Van Chien-1 publicly. The missile was sighted when Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen visited Penghu in September last year.

Taiwan amid tensions with China, killer submarines to be deployed in South China Sea

Taiwan has the most missiles per area

According to the South China Morning Post report, Taiwan has so many missiles, which is the highest in the world by region. However, the Taiwan Defense Ministry has not released the total number of these missiles to date. According to the China Times newspaper in Taipei, Taiwan has a total of more than 6,000 missiles.

A stockpile of American and Taiwanese missiles

These weapons include native Taiwanese missiles in addition to US-made missiles. Including air-to-air, air-to-surface and surface-to-air missiles. The missile that Taiwan possesses is such a weapon that the Chinese military is fearful and has not been able to carry out the plan of attack so far. Because, from the President of China to the General of the Chinese Army, he has constantly threatened to attack Taiwan.