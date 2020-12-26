Taiwan May Build Nuclear Bomb Amid Chinese Military Threat In South China Sea: Chinese Army Occupation Threat, Taiwan May Develop On Path To Nuclear Bomb Making

Strong points:

The growing concentration of Chinese forces in the South China Sea threatened an attack on Taiwan. Not only that, the brutality in Hong Kong at the behest of Chinese President Xi Jinping has been observed not only in Taiwan, but all over the world. Amid the growing threat of the PLA attacking the Chinese military, there are now fears that Taiwan may find a way to build atomic bombs for defense.

The Asia Times report said the world saw China’s aggressive actions in Hong Kong and saw promises made with Britain broken. China has crushed human rights and freedom of expression in Hong Kong. The report said China did not gain anything from this action in Hong Kong, but its image was greatly tarnished around the world.

According to a report by the organization Real Clear Defense, many Taiwanese believe the barbaric action in Hong Kong has shown a mirror of what could happen if China annexed Taiwan to the mainland. This is the reason why Taiwan has the lowest number of people supporting integration with China. Almost 90% of Taiwanese oppose it.

Only Taiwan’s nuclear weapons will open China’s eyes

To deal with this threat from China, there is now a growing discussion in Taiwan about the need to resume its nuclear weapons program. It is said that nuclear weapons will open China’s eyes and it will pay attention. Real Clear Defense said that two years ago the Chinese president said that if Taiwan does not join China with peace, it will add itself with force.

Since then, the Chinese military has consistently behaved aggressively. Experts say that if Taiwan succeeds in building nuclear weapons, it could be a game-changer in the direction of suicide. Nuclear weapons could devastate many Chinese cities in the face of Taiwan’s PLA attack. The report notes that Taiwan produced plutonium for its nuclear weapons in the 1970s.

Taiwan already has two nuclear power plants

In 1976, under pressure from the United States, Taiwan abandoned its nuclear weapons program, but continued in intelligence until the 1980s. It succeeded in nuclear reaction. Taiwan is already an underdeveloped nuclear force. It won’t take long to build an atomic bomb, given the presence and technical capacity of plutonium. Taiwan already has two nuclear power plants capable of producing plutonium.

Learning from Israel, Taiwan may secretly launch a nuclear weapons program for suicide. Israel is today a major nuclear force and has at least 80 nuclear bombs. The story also goes that if Taiwan obtains nuclear weapons, China’s aggression against it can be reduced. Although the current president of Taiwan is leading an anti-nuclear campaign in the country, but if there is a crisis of existence, then it can move on to the manufacture of nuclear weapons.