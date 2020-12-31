Taiwan Strait China US Navy: US Navy ‘show of power’ under China’s nose, raging dragon threatens

Beijing

Amid tensions in the South China Sea, China accused the United States of “showing power” through its two warships Thursday morning in the Taiwan Strait. The US Navy has also responded to this accusation from China. The US Navy claims the destroyers USS S. McCain and USS Curtis Wilbur used the Taiwan Strait route under international law.

The U.S. Navy said in a statement on its website that the ship’s movement reflected America’s commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific region. China’s Defense Ministry called the development a “show of power” and a provocative move, saying it had misinterpreted Taiwan’s independent forces and damaged peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

“ The Chinese army can respond to any threat or provocation ”

The Chinese Ministry of Defense wrote on its official microblog: “We strongly oppose it.” At the same time, the Chinese Navy monitored the movements of ships from the sea and airspace. The Defense Ministry said, “The Chinese military remains vigilant at all times and can respond to any threat or provocation to protect national sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

China regards Taiwan as its territory. The Taiwan Strait is generally considered to be an international waterway. China has also protested against US military aid to Taiwan. Taiwan’s defense ministry said in a statement that it was monitoring the movement of ships from the waterway and “the situation is under control.”