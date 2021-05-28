Take this food supplement to boost your mind – Whidbey Daily News

Food with brain power: – You want to sharpen your mind. So from today, include some foods in your diet, which will make your mind better.

Everyone wants their brain to run the fastest. Because if the mind works properly, a certain person develops fully. Today we will tell you which foods are beneficial for the brain. So you can increase your brain power by consuming it.

Eat nutritious food –

The mind is a thing of a person’s body. Which controls the whole body with its support. Whose mind is sharp. He tries to reach the same height with the help of his brain. So, if your brain is not working properly, surely your development also stops. That’s why it’s important that you use certain foods to nourish your brain.

Eat nuts

You should consume nuts to sharpen the brain. Because walnuts contain various nutrients as well as vitamin E, copper, manganese, fiber etc. So eat nuts.

Berry consumption

Berry has an important role in strengthening the mind. Because it contains flavonoids antioxidants. Therefore, berries like strawberries, blueberries, blackberries etc. should be consumed.

Eat green vegetables-

Many types of nutrients are found in green vegetables. Therefore, spinach, cabbage, broccoli, peas, drumstick pods etc. should be consumed. They provide you with nutrients like vitamins, folate, beta carotene, etc.

Eat pumpkin seeds for zinc

It is necessary to supply zinc to keep the brain sharp. For this, you should consume foods from which you get zinc. Therefore, you can also consume pumpkin seeds. Because it contains magnesium, tryptophan etc.