Talent management and training are consolidated as the two priorities of the company for the future

Experts predict that future generations will consider this period of the 21st century as a turning point between the “pre-COVID era” and the “post-COVID era” because of the significant effects that the pandemic has had, and that it will mark. the transition to a new economic and social order. Its influence has materialized in organizations through major changes in different spheres, but especially in the workplace, according to 87% of companies surveyed in the report Approaching the Future 2021: Trends in Reputation and Reputation. Corporate Excellence – CANVAS Center for Reputation Leadership and Sustainability Strategies.

“The pandemic has forced companies to change their working models and their working relationships, while being concerned about maintaining the activity of the company and guaranteeing its survival and meeting the needs and expectations of their employees. In the new professional context, the purpose of the work, the quality of the relationship with the teams, their care and the management of their commitment have undoubtedly become more important, aspects which more than ever determine the reputation of an organization ” , explains ngel Alloza, CEO of Corporate Excellence – Center for Reputation Leadership.

The 6th edition of this study, carried out on the basis of 500 surveys of managers and professionals, the forward thinking of a small group of international experts, the exhaustive study of more than 400 external sources and more than 15,000 threads conversation in digital ecosystems, reveals that the other three areas of activity in which the effects of the coronavirus have been most noticed are communication tools (64%), products and services (53%) and risk management (38%).

Talent management and training, key to the future of work

For the first time in this edition, organizations were consulted in which areas they plan to devote more resources over the next three years, and the results show that the two priority issues that will mark the trade agenda of the future are digitization and new technologies. ways of working.

In this sense, more than half of the professionals consulted consider that the first thing to focus on in order to adapt organizations to the future of work is talent management and training (52%). Then, in the range between 41% and 47% are other aspects such as the integration of new agile methodologies, the digitization of internal management processes, teleworking, flexible hours and work-life balance and privacy, health and well-being of employees. If analyzed by company size, in large companies, flexible hours and work-life balance are the priority aspects, while in SMEs, the urgency is placed on talent, training and new agile methodologies .

“The end of the pandemic will not mean the return to work as we previously understood it. COVID-19 has forced teams to adapt to a new environment, a completely new way of working that will last over time and which should result in a change in corporate culture that includes new formulas to promote empathy , creativity and collaboration as essential values. for the companies of the future ”, underlines Isabel Lpez Triana, co-founder and CEO of CANVAS Sustainable Strategies.

Regarding digitization, the main efforts to date focus on the development of internal procedures for the organization of work and the improvement and efficiency of processes, which they are already working on 74% of companies , and 53% also focus on the relationship with employees. The other two key areas in this regard are customer relations (65%) and the development of new products and services (58%).

Main challenges in the new working environment

The Approaching the Future 2021 report also analyzes the main challenges organizations face as they adapt to the new work environment. According to the responses of the professionals consulted, the three fundamental issues are limited to the technological environment: the allocation of more resources for digitization (47%), the adaptation and integration of new technologies (43%) and the training for new professional profiles (41%).

“Another big challenge for businesses in the workplace is defining a long-term telecommuting plan. This will be essential for, after the pandemic period, to rationalize this new working model which will remain with us, and which must follow guidelines that take into account not only the productivity of the organization, but also mental health care, the motivation and sense of belonging of the people who are part of the organization, as well as alignment with certain objectives and a common goal, ”explains Claudina Caramuti, co-founder and director of development of CANVAS Sustainable Strategies.

