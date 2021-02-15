Talgo collaborates with the University of Nebrija in the training of executives in the STEM sector

The Talgo Foundation, as part of its commitment to quality training as a lever for promoting gender equality, has signed a collaboration agreement with Nebrija University, in which it undertakes to actively participate in “ Management development program for women engineers and directors ”. The objective of this program is to resolve the lack of female referents in the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) sector and to offer training in specific management strategies so that women engineers can access management positions. intermediaries.

The Talgo Foundation is the first organization to support the initiative and integrate it into the Group’s internal training plan. This collaboration agreement was signed at the University Business School between Jos Muiz, rector of the University of Nebrija and Gabriel Novela del Rey, director general of the Talgo Foundation, during a ceremony which was also attended by Ester Mocholi, dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences. Sciences and Ana lvarez, director of innovation and products at Nebrija University.

As part of this agreement, Talgo staff members will be part of the roster of faculty that make up the program with master classes and the Foundation will award two scholarships to female engineers on Talgo staff to follow the program.

The Talgo Foundation is aware that only the strategic collaboration between the University and the company makes it possible to achieve excellence in business training and to promote the presence of women in positions of responsibility in Spanish companies. And, although 54% of university students in our country are women, only 25% of students enrolled in engineering and architecture degrees in Spain are women, according to data from the Institute for Women. In addition, according to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV), in Spain there are only 30% female directors and 16% in managerial positions.

Ana Lvarez underlined that “we are immersed in a technological revolution based on the transition to systems built on digital infrastructures. It fundamentally changes the way we live, work, interact and work. Engineering has a better basic education to take on managerial positions in today’s digital and technological environment, but you need to complement your education with management knowledge and strengthening managerial skills such as self-confidence, leadership, personal branding, public speaking … that is to say, reinforcing all those skills that will help you be visible within your organization. Hence the importance of having accelerators of this type ” , emphasizes lvarez.

For his part, Gabriel Novela, commented “it is necessary to continue to innovate and to seek the projects that help us to be better as people and as professionals”, adds Novela, “you can always improve yourself and the best thing to do is to do it with the organizations and institutions that help us realize our commitment to society, which in this case is to achieve full gender equality through quality education ”.

