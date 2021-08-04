Taliban attack on Kabul

Strong points

Rebels attacked in Kabul, disabled person joined march to protest Taliban Kabul

In Afghanistan there are Taliban fighters on one side and government security forces on the other. Sometimes someone loses his life in that camp and sometimes someone loses his life on that side. There is only panic and despair left in the atmosphere. One by one, the Taliban seize neighborhoods. In addition to the provincial capitals, the group has now also entered the country’s capital, Kabul. In order to cheer their army on amid bullets and bombs, people continually cheer on the security forces by taking to the streets.

Slogans launched against the Taliban

Rebels attacked the Green Zone, the safest area in the country’s capital, Kabul, on Tuesday evening. During this period, the houses of deputies, including the Minister of Defense, were targeted. The streets remained silent even after the sound of bombs and gunfire rocked the capital. On Tuesday evening, people took to the streets and marched in support of Afghan security forces and waved slogans. People launched slogans against “Allah-u-Akbar” and the Taliban.

Legs lost but no courage

Meanwhile, a video of the march was posted on social media. In the video, a disabled person is also seen marching to support the military and the government. Sharing the video on Twitter, it was written: “This disabled young man is waving the slogan # AllahUAkbar4ANDSF and supporting the government of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan.” Afghanistan has been at war for more than two decades. In such a situation, many people have lost body parts in bombings and terrorist attacks. Even after that, people’s morale is high and they refuse to bow down to the rebels.

Four killed 20 injured in the attack

The people of Kabul who took part in the march said that we support the Afghan forces and all those who are against the Taliban and are fighting on the front lines. Security officials told AFP four people were killed and 20 injured in Tuesday’s attack. The Afghan Interior Ministry said the attack was successfully foiled and all the attackers were shot dead by security forces.