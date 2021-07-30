Taliban attack: UN compound attacked in Herat Diplomatic complexes put on alert

Kabul

At least one person was reportedly killed in a terrorist attack on the United Nations headquarters in Afghanistan. The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said anti-government elements attacked the main United Nations compound in the capital of the western province of Herat on Friday. The mission did not confirm the involvement of Taliban fighters in the incident. The UN said that during this attack, opposing elements fired grenades equipped with rockets and opened fire. India also has a consulate in Herat.

The attack took place after the Taliban entered Herat

The attack came hours after Taliban fighters entered Herat province. It is said that there were also violent clashes between terrorists and the Afghan army near the UN headquarters. In a statement released after the attack, the United Nations said it was in contact with the parties concerned to clarify the picture of the incident. So far, the Taliban have not admitted their involvement in the attack.

All embassies on alert

After the attack, it was not clear who was involved in this. A western security official from Qin said that after the incident, all diplomatic complexes in the city were put on high alert. UNAMA said the attack was carried out at the entrances to the complex. In such a situation, it is clearly believed that the attackers were attempting to enter the campus.

The UN condemns the attack

Deborah Lyon, Special Representative of the UN Secretary General for Afghanistan, said: “This attack on the United Nations is condemnable and we strongly condemn it. UNAMA said no UN personnel were injured in the incident. So far, the attackers have not been able to enter the UN campus.

The Taliban said – this crossfire, did not attack

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on Twitter that the crossfire may have been caused by fighting near the UN headquarters. Being close to the place of the clash, there may be a goalkeeper shooting incident. He said Taliban fighters rushed to the scene after obtaining information about the incident and that the complex was no longer in danger.

Iran has also increased vigilance

The Taliban captured Iran’s border province of Herat even before entering the capital on Friday. A senior foreign security official said Iranian border guards were on high alert following the capture of Herat by the Taliban. They fear that the terror of the Taliban will lead to a massive influx of refugees into their country. The official said foreign employees at all of the city’s embassy offices have been asked to follow a strict lockdown.