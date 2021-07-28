Taliban China Talks: Taliban Delegation Led by Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Meets Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi

Strong points

A Taliban delegation, claiming to have captured 90 percent of Afghan territory, reached China under the leadership of Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar. This is the first time that Taliban leaders have reached China since the announcement of the withdrawal of American forces. During this visit, the Taliban leaders met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. This meeting is considered very important in diplomatic circles concerning Afghanistan.

The meeting comes at a time when Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and the head of the Pakistani intelligence agency ISI Faiz Hamid also met Wang Yi in China a few days ago. The Taliban have captured more than half of the country’s border area adjacent to China’s Xinjiang province. China fears that terrorist organizations will infiltrate its Xinjiang province.

China made friendship with the Taliban a big deal

In this context, the meeting of the Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs with the Taliban leadership is considered very important. The two sides met in the city of Tianjin in China. China has emphatically called on the Taliban leadership to completely end their ties with all terrorist organizations. It also includes the al-Qaeda-backed Uyghur Muslim extremist organization, ETIM, which is fighting for the independence of Xinjiang province.

Wang Yi recently told Dushanbe that civil war should be avoided and talks should resume. Wang Yi also praised Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and said he had done a lot for national unity. However, it will be important to see what will be the outcome of Dragan’s meeting with Mullah Baradar after the visit of the Pakistani foreign minister, friend of the Taliban, to China.

After China’s tough stance, Pakistan tried to reconcile

In fact, the Taliban need international friends who can help them in their war against the Afghan government. However, given his terrorist past, this does not appear to be happening. After China’s firm stand, Pakistan tried to pacify it. Previously, the Taliban had tried to bring China into their fold by calling it a friend. The Taliban have also said they want to negotiate China’s investment in rebuilding Afghanistan as soon as possible.

Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen, while supporting China against Uyghur Muslims, said that we would not give refuge to anti-dragon Uyghur fighters in our country. Shaheen said he guarantees the safety of Chinese investments and their workers if they return. “We welcome China,” he said. If they want to invest, we will ensure their safety. The safety of Chinese investments and their workers is of great importance to us.

Trillion dollars of wealth is hidden in Afghanistan

Afghanistan has one of the world’s largest reserves of copper, coal, iron, gas, cobalt, mercury, gold, lithium and thorium. Their total value is estimated at around a trillion dollars. In 2011, the Chinese company won contracts worth $ 400 million for three oil fields. China has also obtained the right to excavate copper in Logar province. It is only 40 km from Kabul.