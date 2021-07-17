Taliban control in Afghanistan: Afghan army claims to have taken over Kandahar city from Taliban

Kabul

Afghan National Security Forces freed Spin Boldak from Taliban capture on Friday. Sources in the Afghan government confirmed this claim to the Russian Sputnik news agency. Spin Boldak is the same place where Indian journalist Danish Siddiqui was killed in an attack on Afghan security forces. Danish has long covered the war situation in Afghanistan with the Taliban.

Videos that have surfaced on social media have shown a great welcome to the Afghan soldiers. In another video, Taliban fighters were seen fleeing to Pakistan where they were “greeted” by forces across the border. At the same time, the local Taliban commander denied the allegations. Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid also shared a video of fighters stationed in the streets of the street.

Earlier, on the outskirts of Kandahar province, Spin Boldak was captured by the Taliban on April 14. After about 20 years, he was caught in the clutches of the Taliban. At the same time, press reports also claimed that Taliban fighters wounded by the Afghan army were being treated in the town of Chaman, in the province of Balochistan. This hospital would be located across the border from Spin Boldak.

Danish photojournalist Siddiqui, winner of the Pulitzer Prize, was killed in a Taliban attack in Afghanistan. Danes was with the Afghan Special Forces in the Spin Boldak district of Afghanistan and reported for the Reuters news agency. He had made many stories of national and international importance.