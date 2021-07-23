Taliban military exercise in Tajikistan: video: Tajikistan in preparation for war against Taliban, conducted largest exercise in history – Tajik military exercise to test combat readiness as Taliban advance in Afghanistan

Kabul

Tajikistan conducted the largest exercise in the country’s history to strengthen its war preparedness in the face of the growing threat from the Taliban regime in Afghanistan. In view of the Taliban’s advance in Afghanistan, the 230,000-strong army was alerted at 4 am on the orders of Tajik President Emomali Rakhmon. Tajikistan has deployed 20,000 additional troops to the Afghan border.

According to the AFP report, this survey of the military’s readiness is the most important in the nearly 30-year history of this country which separated from the Soviet Union. In this exercise, the Tajik army tested all types of weapons. This includes ground forces, airborne weapons, and artillery. The entire exercise was also broadcast on Tajikistan State TV. At the end of the exercise, the military also organized a parade led by President Emomali Rakhmon himself.

President Rakhmon called on the military to prepare to protect peace and stability in the region. “The situation in our neighboring country, Afghanistan, especially near our border in the northern region, has become very complex and unstable,” he said. Rakhmon said, “It gets more and more complicated day by day and hour by hour. He called on the armed forces to prepare to deal with any possible threat so that the country’s border can be protected.

Rakhmon, in power since 1994, has spoken about this with his Russian ally, President Vladimir Putin. The Russian president’s office said the two leaders discussed the situation in Afghanistan. He said this phone call was made on behalf of Tajikistan. Tajikistan did the exercise at a time when Russia announced it would conduct a major exercise next month with forces from Tajikistan and Uzbekistan near the Afghan border.

These days, the Taliban have stepped up their attacks near the Tajikistan border. The Taliban claim to have captured 90% of the country, but the United States believes that half of the country is now ruled by the Taliban. The Taliban have captured Shir Khan Bandar, the main border post with Tajikistan.