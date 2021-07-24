Taliban news: how the Taliban is supporting the war in Afghanistan, the Taliban is using it for the Pakistani army

Kabul

Angry at the supply of arms and fighters to the Taliban, Afghan Vice President Amrullah Saleh has fiercely criticized Pakistan. He said we know how the Taliban carry on the war. He alleged that the Taliban have close ties to the Pakistani military and the ISI intelligence agency. Not only that, Amrullah Saleh, reiterating President Ashraf Ghani’s assertion, said the Taliban have close ties to Lashkar-e-Taiba and Al-Qaida.

Pak army and ISI help Taliban

Afghan Vice President Amrullah Saleh wrote in a tweet that the Taliban maintained themselves in combat thanks to supplies (weapons / ammunition) from the GHQ (Pakistani army headquarters) and the ISI (Pakistani intelligence agency) ). A coalition of Taliban, Lashkar-e-Taiba, Al Qaeda and Madrasa Volunteers are using Pakistani supplies to infiltrate.

Pakistanis trolled Afghan vice president, stopped talking with photo of surrender to India

Taliban to lose if Pakistani supply stops

He said the Taliban would lose their advantage in a matter of weeks if supplies to the Pakistani military and ISI were cut off. He claimed that the Afghan army had lost equipment but no weapons warehouse. In such a situation, it is believed that the mutual relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan may also remain strained in the future.

Pakistan not only sent terrorists to aid the Taliban, the aim is to attack Indian properties in Afghanistan

Taliban training center in Karachi

Amrullah Saleh claimed that Taliban terrorists were maintaining shelters in Karachi, Pakistan. There is a training center for the Taliban, where terrorists are trained. Not only that, he also said that the Taliban are also running terrorist fundraising campaigns and madrasas in Karachi.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani speaks with Danish father Siddiqui and expressed sorrow over death of Indian journalist

what ashraf ghani said

Ashraf Ghani, who arrived at the Special Operations Command Center on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Adha, said the Taliban had “deep ties” with the Lashkar, Jaish and Al-Qaeda terrorist groups. In addition, the Taliban are trying to make Afghanistan a “paradise” for terrorists. He said the Afghan government will not allow this to happen. He said: “Our goal is to protect Afghanistan, freedom, equality and achievement, but our enemy’s intention is not right. Prove to your enemies that they are going to the graves with their dreams.