Taliban news: Taliban want political settlement of Afghan conflict

Kabul

Given the firm stance of the United States and the Afghan military, the Taliban are now seen as engaging in talks. Supreme Taliban leader Hibatullah Akhundzada said on Sunday that he strongly supports a political solution to the ceasefire in Afghanistan. On the other hand, after the withdrawal of US forces, Taliban fighters captured most of the country. Taliban fighters have also captured border posts in some border areas of Iran, Pakistan and Tajikistan.

The statement came ahead of the new round of talks with the government

This statement by Hibatullah Akhundzada comes as Afghan government officials and Taliban political leaders are due to hold a new round of talks in Doha starting today. This statement raised hopes that positive results could emerge in the long-stalled peace talks. Even before that, several rounds of talks took place between the Taliban and the Afghan government. However, no agreement has been reached between the two parties on the maintenance of peace and stability in the country.

“The goal of the Taliban is to establish an Islamic order”

Taliban leader Hibatullah Akhundzada said in a message published a week before Eid-ul-Adha that despite military gains and the capture of several important bases, the Islamic Emirate (Afghanistan) supports a political settlement in the country. Every opportunity, peace and security will be used by the Islamic Emirate to establish an Islamic order.

Talks closed due to Taliban violence

The political headquarters of the Taliban is in Doha, the capital of Qatar. The Taliban are holding meetings there for talks with the Afghan government and the United States. There have been several rounds of talks between the Taliban and the Afghan government over the past year, but without significant success. Talks between the two sides have also been closed in recent months due to violent actions by the Taliban. Today, that is to say from Sunday again, a new series of meetings is to take place.

Attack by Taliban leader against other countries

Akhundzada said the Taliban were determined to find a solution to end the war, but the other side only wanted to waste time. He said our message is that instead of relying on foreigners, let’s solve our problems among ourselves and save our homeland from the current crisis. There is no mention of a formal ceasefire for the Eid holiday in the main Taliban leader’s statement. In such a situation, it is believed that the Taliban attacks will continue even during the festival.

The Taliban terrified by the action of the Afghan army!

The Afghan army’s action has intensified to reconquer the areas occupied by the Taliban. Afghan fighters carry out airstrikes on Taliban positions. In addition, the Afghan army on the ground poses a significant challenge to the Taliban. The Afghan army pushed back the Taliban in many cities including Kabul, Kandahar.