Kabul

The Taliban have captured the main border with Tajikistan in Afghanistan. Officials say security forces have abandoned their posts and some have fled across the border. North of Sheer Khan Bandar in Afghanistan is about 50 kilometers from the town of Kunduz and is the first major area to be occupied by the Taliban since the withdrawal of US forces.

Khaliddin Haqmi, member of the Kunduz Provincial Council, said: “Unfortunately, in the morning, after an hour of fighting, the Taliban captured the port of Sheer Khan and the city and controlled the border posts with Tajikistan. At the same time, an army official said they were forced to leave the border checkpoint and some soldiers crossed the border into Tajikistan. By morning, Taliban fighters were everywhere.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid also confirmed that his fighters captured the crossing of the Pienz River. The Mujahedin have full control over all border crossings near Shir Khan Bunder and Tajikistan.

Since the withdrawal of US and NATO troops from Afghanistan began on May 1, the Taliban have taken control of many districts. Located on the northern outskirts of Afghanistan, Imam Sahib of northern Kunduz shares a border with Tajikistan and is an important supply route to Central Asia. Provincial police spokesman Inamuddin Rahmani said police and Afghan National Army soldiers attempted to protect the district.

He said it was not immediately clear how many security personnel were killed or how many Taliban fighters were killed while defending the city. Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid confirmed that Imam Sahib district is now under Taliban control and that “we have heard that many soldiers have surrendered to the Taliban”. These include Achin next to Imam Sahib.