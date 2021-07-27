Taliban over death of Danish Siddiqui: Zabihullah Mujahid says Indian journalist Danish Siddiqui himself is responsible for death

Strong points

The Taliban said they would not apologize for the death of Indian journalist Danish It is not known which bullet killed the Dane The Taliban also claimed that no cruelty was done to the body of the Danish thekabul

The Taliban, who killed Indian journalist Danish Siddiqui in Afghanistan, said they would not apologize for the death of the Pulitzer Prize winner. The Taliban said it was not known which bullet killed Danes. The Taliban claimed that no cruelty had been done to the bodies of Danes. He said the Danes didn’t even ask us for permission before coming to the war-torn area.

Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid said in a conversation with Dainik Bhaskar that they did not know which bullet was killed by Danish. Zabiullah said that the Danes did not ask us for any permission before coming to the battlefield. He was in the enemy tank and is himself responsible for his death. A Taliban spokesperson claimed that no cruelty had been inflicted on the body of Danes.

“The Taliban also abused the body of Danes”

Zabiullah said Danes’ body was not burned. He claimed that the body of Danes was left lying in the combat zone and was later turned over to the Red Cross after being identified. Earlier, an Afghan army commander claimed that the Taliban had abused Danish after his death. When the terrorists learned that the deceased journalist was an Indian, they crushed the Dane’s head with vehicles.

Afghan commander Bilal Ahmed said the Taliban not only shot Dane Siddiqui, but also mutilated his body. The Afghan commander claimed that the Danish Siddiqui had not been respected by the Taliban insurgents because of his Indian nationality. He also said that the Taliban hate Indians. Taliban spokesman Zabiullah said of Indian investments in Afghanistan that we support any legitimate investment that can contribute to the economic development of the country. He said we want to have good relations with all neighboring countries including India.