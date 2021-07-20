Taliban rocket attack on Afghan presidential palace: video: Eid prayers underway at Afghan president’s residence, rain of rockets – watch video of rockets from Kabul landing near Afghan presidential palace during prayers ‘Eid

Kabul

The flames of the ongoing “civil war” in Afghanistan have now reached the residence of the Afghan President in the capital, Kabul. Eid prayers were being held in Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday, meanwhile, it started raining rockets nearby. We see in the viral video of this incident that once several rockets exploded. So far, no casualties have been reported in this attack.

According to Tolo News, this rocket attack happened right after the start of the prayer. Sources said the rockets were fired from the northern Kabul district of Parwan-e-Se. These rockets landed in the Bagh-e-Ali Mardan and Chaman-e-Hojori neighborhoods in Kabul. Right next door is the palace of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani. Meanwhile, the Afghan president has said that the Afghan people must prove that they are united.

Ashraf Ghani said the Taliban have shown that they have no desire for peace. He said that now we will make decisions based on this. With the strong will of the population, the situation will improve in the next three to six months. He asked the Taliban if they had a positive response towards the Afghan people, especially women. After rocket fire, security forces surrounded the entire Parwan-e-Se area and launched a search operation.