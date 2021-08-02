taliban target herat lashkar gah kandahar: afghan army – fierce battle to capture 3 taliban towns, flight closed

Herat

A bitter battle has started between the Taliban and the Afghan army in three provinces in southern and western Afghanistan. The Taliban want to take over three major cities in the country and it is for this reason that they have launched violent attacks. Jihadist terrorists from Pakistan are helping him in this work. The Afghan army has deployed a large number of commandos in the city of Herat to give a dignified response to the Taliban.

At the same time, additional troops have been requested after the deadly Taliban attacks in Lashkar Gah, the capital of Helmand province in the south of the country. The Taliban have also targeted Kandahar, the country’s second largest city, and flights from there have been suspended. The Taliban launched a rocket attack on Kandahar airport on Sunday. According to the DPA news agency, the flight of planes has now been stopped in most cities in the country.

Afghan security forces now focus more on airstrikes

It is necessary to start air service in Afghanistan as soon as possible, because only through this is military aid sent. Meanwhile, the Taliban surrounded the cities of Kandahar, Herat and Lashkar Gah. Head of Helmand province Ataullah Afghan told AFP news agency: “Fighting continues inside the city.” We demanded the deployment of special security forces. Afghan security forces are now placing more emphasis on airstrikes to push terrorists out of cities.

Haleem Karimi, a resident of Lashkar Gah town said, “The town is in very poor condition. I don’t know what’s going to happen. The population of this city is around two lakhs. He said neither the Taliban will show mercy on us, nor the Afghan government will stop the bombing. Meanwhile, heavy fighting continues on the western outskirts of the city of Herat. Afghan forces shelled Taliban positions at night. The spokesman for the governor of Herat said more than 100 Taliban militants were killed.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani criticizes the Taliban

Both the Taliban and the Afghan government are exaggerating the number of terrorists. On Sunday, the Afghan Defense Ministry said hundreds of commandos had been sent to defend the city of Herat. He said these soldiers would take aggressive action against the Taliban. Meanwhile, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani criticized the Taliban and said they had no intention of peace.