Taliban video at US Army gymnasium: Taliban fighters leap into viral US military gymnasium, laughing over and over watching video

Kabul

Taliban fighters have conquered key positions one after another since the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan. The Taliban recently took control of several important border posts on the Iranian and Pakistani border. Meanwhile, a video of Taliban fighters goes viral, in which they are seen jumping on machines in the US Army gymnasium.

Taliban fighters seen doing incredible exercises

This video was shared by Pakistani journalist Sami Yousafzai. In which Taliban fighters wearing turbans, kurtas and pajamas are seen wrestling with machines. Many of these fighters saw such modern machines for the first time. Watching the video, it’s clear that these Taliban fighters don’t know how these gym machines are used for exercise.

This gymnasium is at the base of the US Army in Nimroj

Sami Yousafzai claims that they are Taliban fighters who entered a US military gymnasium. Another journalist, Zoya Nafidi, claimed that the gymnasium was built on a US military base in Nimroj, Afghanistan. For a few days, this base has been deserted after the withdrawal of American troops. It is now taken over by Taliban fighters.

The fighters looked like this in a two minute video

In this two-minute video clip, Taliban fighters are seen trying out different gym equipment. However, they do not know how to use it. Funny comments from people are also coming to this video, which is going viral on social media. One user wrote that Taliban fighters are now preparing to become Mr. Afghanistan.

The open chance of the Taliban by capturing the border post with Pakistan, 3 billion rupees obtained

Taliban capture most of Afghanistan

Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen says 85 percent of the country’s land area is now under Taliban rule. On Wednesday, the Taliban captured the border post built at Spin Boldak. The Taliban are trying to capture all border posts with other countries so that income from border trade can be captured.

Taliban fighters seen in US Army gymnasium