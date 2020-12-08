LETTER SIZE

Tappx increases its workforce by 60% since the start of the pandemic

The company’s growth is driven by a 479% increase in its performance division, as well as the acquisition of new customers, including media, as well as growing demand for its technology in recent months.

BY RRHHDigital, 12:15 – 08 December 2020



Tappx, AdTech’s leading company providing cross-platform digital advertising solutions, has grown 60% since March. The increase was driven by the 479% growth in the last nine months of the Performance Marketing division, as well as the acquisition of new customers and media, as well as growing demand for its technology.

“Tappx is very pleased that its business model, which includes advice and proprietary technology, has been in constant demand since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Our business has evolved into a truly agile and digital organization, as well as 100% scalable to give the best response to new demand. In particular, the appointment of Patricia Iglesias, our new head of human resources has been fundamental in laying the foundations for future growth, not only of our technology, but above all of the talent within our company which allows us to lead to well a consulting firm work with the highest quality standards ”, explains Daniel Reina, CEO of Tappx

For his part, Iglesias, underlines that “the creation of the department in full pandemic, was an incredible challenge. And the key to making everything work and develop optimally has been the collaboration between human resources, the CEO of the company and the head of the Technology division. Personally, it is the most difficult project I have faced in my twenty years of career, but also the most rewarding and the most creative. I am extremely grateful to Tappx for welcoming me with open arms and making everything so easy. “

Since March, the company has made six promotions and 17 new hires. The first section highlights the movements of the organization within the SSP (Supply-Side Platform) team. In it, Aitor Ruiz Fernndez is the current director of operations. Judith Fbregas has been appointed Team Leader Supply Account Manager and Carla Gallardo Team Leader Demand Account Manager. For its part, the IT department, which interacts directly with customers, has undergone significant changes with the integration of Tappx technology at its customers. In this way it was reinforced with the appointments of Rubn Arjona as lead integrations developer, Jos Manuel Prez Sevilla as lead product developer and Esther Ybenes Dato as SysAdmin and DevOps team leader.

