tariq jameel salman khan: pakistan maulana tariq jameel fan of salman khan: fan of salman khan

Islamabad

Famous Maulana Tariq Jameel of Pakistan recently appeared in a viral video praising Bollywood star Salman Khan. In this, he congratulated Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, and his family for Eid. He said that having an “obedient” son like Salman is a privilege for Salim. Maulana Jamil said that despite being so famous, Salman serves his parents like a servant.

Shoaib Akhtar explained Salman’s strengths

Jamil added that Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar told him two characteristics of Salman, after which he became a fan of Salman. He said, “The first thing Shoaib told me was how obedient Salman is as a son. Ask Salman to do something, he doesn’t hesitate. It is the way to paradise. Whoever keeps his parents happy receives a lot of rewards. You are an excellent Muslim.

Salman is generous, Allah loves

Maulana adds: “The other thing he said was that Salman is very generous. The upstart likes people who have a big heart, even if they do not devote themselves like the others. If you offer the same prayers in Eid, then I promise you that Allah loves you. He said Salman’s generosity and obedience to parents made him a fan.

Maulana was the subject of controversy due to poor speech

Significantly, Maulana Jameel blamed co-education with boys and girls for the increasing incidence of rape. Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s favorite Maulana said if fire and gasoline stick together, rape will continue to happen. Boys and girls meet in colleges. Co-education promoted Behayi. Previously, Maulana also claimed that Allah angered Corona, seeing women wearing more modest clothes.