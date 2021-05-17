Tauktae Cyclone Pakistan Sindh province in danger High alert declared: cyclone Storm Any threat in Pakistani province of Sindh, high alert declared

Strong points:

The Pakistan Meteorological Service has issued a warning for Cyclone All. In view of this warning, a high alert has been issued in Sindh province, there is a possibility of heavy rains and high winds in the coastal areas of Sindh.

Authorities in Pakistan’s Sindh province, India’s neighbor, have issued a high alert after the country’s meteorological department issued an entire cyclone warning. According to the Xinhua News Agency report, Pakistan’s weather service on Sunday issued the sixth consecutive warning for the cyclone, which could affect part of Sindh province. There is a possibility of heavy rains and high winds, especially in its coastal areas.

According to the alert, the cyclone has turned into a “very severe cyclonic storm”. It is approximately 1,210 km south-southeast of Karachi at 15.3 degrees north latitude and 72.5 degrees east longitude near the center. “The maximum sustained winds around the center of the system revolve at speeds of 100 to 120 km / h at 140 km / h,” the alert said.

Possibility of strong winds at 60-80 km / h

The department said in an alert issued on Saturday evening that “Depending on the prevailing weather conditions, there is a possibility of winds of 60 to 80 km / h with dust, thunderstorm and rain in different parts of Sindh, especially the coastal region. . In. ” Fishermen have also been advised not to venture into the sea until May 20 as sea conditions will be much worse.

In a separate notification, the department also issued a heatwave warning for Karachi through Monday, with temperatures estimated at 42 degrees Celsius. Following the alert, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah declared a state of emergency in all districts along the coastal belt. In Karachi, local authorities have started removing all signs and protecting buildings under construction, as well as alternative arrangements for cleaning pipes and housing.