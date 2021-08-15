Tax measures for pharmacists are considerably strengthened

According to Jos Alberto Caldern, Managing Director of ConfiaFarma “This is a tax that until now the buyer had no obligation to pay. The percentage does not seem very high, being in Andalusia, for example, 1.5% (1.2% until December 31, 2021). Nevertheless, because of the high valuations of these transmissions and its recent inclusion of the compulsory nature, it undoubtedly entails a new and considerable expense for the buyer of a pharmacy company ”. As Caldern points out, the amounts that must be paid vary according to the Autonomous Communities.

Some Financial Advisors from the different Autonomous Communities are starting to issue proposals for the liquidation of the AJD to pharmacists who have bought a dispensary during the past 4 years.

“The registration of an act cannot be required that even the applicable normative provision does not establish it itself as mandatory, nor determine the channel for it, let alone retroactively,” clarifies Caldern.

However, we must wait to see the fiscal effects that this recent pronouncement will generate, and the decision that the Administration will finally take concerning the evaluation of the pharmacy license.

For this reason, from ConfiaFarma, they advise to take into account the following points:

That once the proposal is received, there will be 10 days to make claims. That is why they recommend that, in all cases, they be presented, even if it is very likely that they will be rejected in this way. In addition to the above reasons, it is important to note a disagreement based on the fact that what is actually submitted and not exempt from the AJD is the license, and that the Administration has not defined this notion in the taxable base of the tax. Once the claims have been made, the provisional settlement will be received with a letter of payment. In order to prevent the act from being final, an economic-administrative complaint must be presented, and in it, request the suspension of the execution of the liquidation.

For all of the above, from ConfiaFarma they hope that this legal and fiscal insecurity will end soon, and that only one criterion will be clearly defined to determine the value of the pharmacy license.

