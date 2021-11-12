taylor-swift:-more-kilocalories-(yet)-for-the-drama-of-heartbreak

Exactly nine autumns ago, Taylor Swift (Pennsylvania, 31 years) ceased to be the new great muse of country-rock to become the most powerful artifact of pristine neosecular pop on the other side of the Atlantic. The blame for that dazzling transfiguration was a megalithic disk, Red, that left any previous record small: in its 16 songs had arguments to fill any stadium on the planet and cause the throats, twinned by tens of thousands, to explode in unison to aphonia. Well, now it turns out that that album that we already thought would never last 40 minutes, if not double: an hour and ten. The new Red, now with the inevitable subtitle of Taylor’s version, is a sudden reality from this Friday and confirms that those marathon sessions still contained more caloric intake than we already knew.

Previous warning: the definitive version of that album that changed everything is even more hyperbolic than the original. Jump in, but fill up. Carbohydrates are left over wherever the fork sticks. So, in order to maintain a good relationship with your nutritionist, hide from him that during this weekend he will be tempted. In the eyes of endocrinology, Red has a worse drink than a whole box of donuts.

This new / old album is even more affable, engolado, predictable and bland than in its germinal version ”

The blonde diva has taken a liking to publishing new albums a few weeks after announcing them, a very practical option when you have 89 millions of followers attentive to each new tweet. The re-recording of Red has been subject to small dances of dates, but it has not caught us with the step changed, as it happened with his fabulous duo of albums of 2020, folklore (July) and evermore ( December). However, the strategies with the calendars is not the main one of the differences, but the nature of the material object of these lines. While last year’s double release radiographed a dazzling artist, Red was and continues to be the detailed, ultra-processed and overproduced chronicle of a posadolescent who licks the deep scratches of heartbreak before our eyes . Nothing new, in short; Not even now that Taylor hit the big stretch and sings with infinitely more nuances than his past self.

The origin of this new version, as has been commented so many times, is the legal mess derived from the acquisition of the first six albums of the artist, recorded for the Big Machine Records label, by the tycoon Scooter Braun, who did not want to renegotiate with Swift the transfer of the originals. Thus, Taylor set out to deactivate his original discography with a reworking of all those LPs from scratch, a process that in April already resulted in Taylor’s version of Fearless, your work from 2012. There are many, many thousands of dollars at stake, all right, but the debate over the moral legitimacy of artistic works prevails. And in that you have to take your hat off to the Pennsylvania singer, willing to have her criteria and rights prevail over the whims of third parties.

The big question, actually, is another: Would Swift have bothered to rework her first half dozen albums if there was no copyright dispute in this story? We are afraid that we will not. Our protagonist has had, yes, the honesty not to make up or cross-dress the nature and original intentions of her album of 2012.

Taylor Swift on the ‘Red’ album tour in Singapore in June 2014. Nicky Loh / TAS

Red continues to be today a treatise on the heartbreak of love wrapped in electropop euphoric, only that everything, from a point of view technically, it’s even better. The Taylor of . and his allies are analogous to those of then, if not the same. That is why it happens that this new / old album is even more affable, engolado, predictable and bland than in its germinal version. As no one has wanted to pervert its nature, State of Grace continues to be pop squad and bevel to chant in stadiums, Treacherous relapses in its vocation of music to clap around a bonfire and I Knew You Were Trouble serves as a catalog of frenetic onomatopoeia, speed changes and distorted voices in each “trouble” of the chorus. Everything has already been heard ad nauseam.

Okay, We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together was and is a very well braided cannon shot, beyond that the catalog on topics of disaffection (including that of “you told me you needed more space”) can invite a certain blush. And faint traces of country-pop linger in I Almost Do or Begin Again, but that mandolin imprint already existed a decade ago.

Actually, we can only extract some oil from the hitherto unreleased material, that materialization of the album that “should have been”, according to its signer, and that now we should “listen with a Kleenex box nearby ”. Most likely, unfortunately, we have a lot of tissues left over, because the version of 10 minutes of All Too Well in which the artist has placed so much emphasis is just exactly that: twice as long and, with them, as redundant.

Ed Sheeran, always neat and correct, endorses in Everything Has Changed the expectations of the very canonical-romantic-duo-of-girl-and- guy. So we’ll have to settle for saying hello to Chris Stapleton, who infuses cowgirl legitimacy, harmonica included, I Bet You Think About Me . And, above all, with sharing our joy at the irruption of Nothing New, a liar and paradoxical title because it is, curiously, the best and newest of this now double album. The chemistry between Taylor and her young Angelina friend Phoebe Bridgers is not only colossal, but it is in tune much better with that new folkloristic discourse with which Swift, in addition to being famous, has also become inescapable.