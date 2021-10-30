teachers-of-philosophy,-classical-culture-and-music-protest-so-that-their-subjects-have-more-weight-in-school-hours

The publication of the new secondary school hours is generating protests by teachers of various disciplines, who consider that their areas of knowledge are harmed, such as Philosophy, Classical Culture and Music. The mobilization, which already took place during the processing of the new educational law, the Lomloe, has been reactivated after the dissemination of the draft decrees, advanced by EL PAÍS, which will establish what is studied in each stage and how many hours, what it is known as the curriculum and academic arrangement. Its realization is one of the most controversial moments of any educational reform because it has significance both from an academic point of view, when defining what students will learn, and at work, since gaining or losing class hours implies increasing or reducing the need for teachers in each area of ​​knowledge.

One of the biggest protests is being carried out by the group of Philosophy teachers, who have received like a blow that the subject does not appear as optional in the draft decree of the fourth year ESO (although it may be in those autonomies that so decide). Teachers are also not convinced by the curriculum of the new Civic and Ethical Values ​​subject (similar to Education for Citizenship, which eliminated the PP), not because they reject the content itself, but because they consider that the part dedicated to ethics remains very diluted among other issues, such as those related to equality or ecology. And that, in this sense, it does not compensate from his point of view by any means the absence of the compulsory subject of Ethics in the fourth year of ESO, a subject that was supported by all groups in Congress in a non-law proposal approved in 2018. Ethics in fourth of the ESO was not incorporated into the Lomloe during its processing due to the refusal of the socialist group and the fact that Podemos and PP (which had eliminated it when passing the previous educational law, the Lomce) presented two amendments defending the subject, but they refused to support that of the other, with which none of them prospered.

Finally, philosophy, says Ángel Vallejo, spokesperson for the Spanish Philosophy Network, “has been reduced to Baccalaureate” (where it does experience an advance with respect to the previous academic organization, since it will continue to be compulsory in the first year and will also become so in the second, with the name of History of Philosophy). “We are surprised by the incongruity that exists on the one hand between what the law postulates, which speaks of the full development of the personality in its axiological and cognitive dimensions, through critical reflection as suggested by UNESCO, to later find that philosophy , which recommends Expl UNESCO, which fully satisfies those criteria, has disappeared from ESO ”, adds Vallejo, who is a secondary school teacher.

The Secretary of State for Education, Alejandro Tiana, points out that the basic problem to accept the requests of the different disciplines is that the final sum of all the subjects must give 30 weekly hours (33 in territories with their own language) and for one subject to gain presence, another must lose it. No one is considering expanding the teaching load that students have, which in Spain is 28% higher than the OECD average. Ministry sources also affirm that the schedule approved by the Government is only 50% of the total in the case of autonomies with their own language and of 60% in those that do not have it, so that with the part of the schedule that the communities still have to complete, some of the claims raised can be addressed. And they add that the various approved electives “allow there to be more alternatives for teachers without overloading the students’ schedule.”

The group of Classical Culture teachers is also mobilizing. None of the subjects that make up the field of knowledge is compulsory. Classical Culture and Latin appear in the drafts as compulsory electives in ESO. And Latin and Greek are electives in the Baccalaureate of Social Sciences and Humanities. The School with Classics platform, which brings together a dozen entities linked to Classical Culture, has called for a demonstration next week with a call in which it regrets that its subjects “are lost among a huge number of electives, which makes unlikely to reach the minimum number of students to be taught. And in which it is noted that the new modality of General Baccalaureate, which allows to study science and letters subjects with an interdisciplinary and broad spectrum approach, “represents a brutal competition for the Humanities Baccalaureate.” “It is a crucial moment for the survival of classical teachings in the Spanish educational system”, adds Jesús de la Villa, president of the Spanish Society of Classical Studies, “and, therefore, for the maintenance of teaching positions and for the exits of university students. ”

The Confederation of Music Education Associations (COAEM) also considers the weight of its discipline in compulsory education insufficient. In each of the first three courses of ESO, students will study at least one artistic subject (Music or Plastic, Visual and Audiovisual Education) for at least one hour a week. While in fourth of ESO Music is optional (with a minimum of two hours a week). The president of the confederation, Margarita Muñoz, demands that the subject be compulsory in primary and until third year of ESO (some 15 years) with at least two hours a week . In secondary school, this would mean reserving Music 7% of the time, when students can have more than 10 subjects, according to the communities. “What you have to see,” says Muñoz, “is whether the increase in hours that subjects such as Language, Mathematics, Geography and History and English in secondary have had in the last educational reforms have been profitable. If they have improved our school and academic performance. ”

Muñoz admits that in Baccalaureate musical studies experience an important advance with the creation of the Baccalaureate of Music and Performing Arts, but claims that its offer is mandatory in all institutes.

You can follow THE COUNTRY EDUCATION in Facebook and Twitter , or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter .