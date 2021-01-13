Teachers will be the next to receive the COVID vaccine in Castilla-La Mancha

Publication: Wednesday, January 13, 2021 2:49 PM

Teachers will be the next to receive the vaccine against the coronavirus in Castile-La Mancha. This is how the chairman of the board, Emiliano García-Page, advanced this Wednesday.

He ensured that once the first phase of immunization of the health personnel of the autonomous community is completed, which is progressing at a good pace – he assured – the strategy of the region is to start administering doses to teaching staff and agents of the educational community.

In an interview with Radio Castilla-La Mancha, he also argued that health workers will be vaccinated during this first round “earlier than expected”. Thus, when the vaccination of the most vulnerable groups is finalized, it will be the turn of the staff who will provide the education services.

“Because of the security and social contact they impart to families, we will anticipate the vaccination process. We understand that it will permeate the prevention system throughout the region,” he said.